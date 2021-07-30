‘I Think He’s Challenging Us:’ Jalen Ramsey in Awe of Matthew Stafford

Jalen Ramsey usually isn’t one to speak highly of quarterbacks. Understandable, since part of his job description is snatching interceptions from them or forcing them to throw away from his side.

But the Los Angeles Rams cornerback believes one quarterback has really brought out the best in him and the league’s top defensive unit from last year: The newcomer Matthew Stafford.

After wrapping up day two of Rams training camp on Thursday at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field, Ramsey was asked by Rams team reporter Sarina Morales about Stafford’s performance during practices so far. Right away, the third-year Rams cornerback and sixth-year pro believes Stafford has raised his and the defense’s level of play.

“I think he’s challenging us,” Ramsey responded to Morales. “It’s been good battles, good competing out there.”

Even when the newly crowned member of the Madden 99 club has done his task of blanketing over his receiver, Ramsey says Stafford still finds a way to overcome Ramsey’s coverage.

“There’s been times where I feel like I cover receivers well, even in one-on-one’s yesterday and he’s throwing them open,” Ramsey said. “His ball placement is super, super good. Something that I haven’t seen from a quarterback in awhile. It’s elite elite. That’s one of the main things I’ve been noticing about him especially these last couple of days.”

Not the First Time Ramsey Has Praised Stafford

Throughout the offseason, Ram coaches and players have spoken highly of the longtime Detroit Lion who is now in his first training camp with the Rams.

Ramsey was one of them during his appearance on the July 13 edition of the “Catchin’ Fades” podcast hosted by former Ram Aqib Talib. Ramsey said this near the 53 minute mark of his interview:

“Stafford, he definitely got a swag about him. He got a little lowkey swag about him, like a little in control – like, ‘This me. I got this.’ He feels confident that he’s rocking with a better overall team and he’s going to be able to put it together. And he’s got that chip on his shoulder, to be honest with you. He’s got that chip on his shoulder to show people – like, ‘Man, y’all say I got everything else but I can’t win. Alright. Now I’m in an organization that do things the right way.’”

Stafford Likes Challenge From Ramsey/Defense

Stafford got the chance to embrace the challenge of going against Ramsey and the Rams defense for the first time in front of fans yesterday.

He was glad to see both sides of the ball making plays, saying on Wednesday “They made some plays out there today and made it tough on us in some situations. It’s going to be a great battle off camp just challenging ourselves to be as good as we can against the defense that’s, obviously, as good as it was last year.”





Granted, Ramsey is entering 2021 in a revamped defense: One that’s missing key defensive backs John Johnson III and Troy Hill alongside him in the secondary. Ramsey, however, doesn’t believe there will be a step backwards.

“In the building, in the organization, we know what the goals are: It’s to win,” Ramsey told the L.A. Ram team reporters. “We’re trying to be better than we were last year. Yeah, we lost a couple of guys who earned the right to get their contracts at other places, but we have guys who can step in and who have shown they can step in and play key roles on the defense. I’m excited about the new starters that we’ll have and new role players we’ll have on the defense. I don’t think we’ll take a back seat at all and take a step back from last year.”

For now, Ramsey will expect to elevate his cornerback game even further with Stafford on the other side, saying “I can’t wait to continue practicing and him making us better and us making him better.”