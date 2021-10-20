Jared Goff Says He’ll Have ‘Chip on Shoulder’ vs. Rams

Jared Goff will be doing something different in Los Angeles this Sunday: Walk out of the visiting locker room as a Detroit Lion when he shares the field with the Los Angeles Rams.

And for the first time this week, Goff opened up about his emotions of seeing the likes of Rams head coach Sean McVay, his former receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, plus line up against ex-teammates Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey when his Lions face the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood.

Goff described this incoming experience as a “fun” one — but one that will come with emotions.

“It’ll be fun to see all those people and it’ll be fun to be there and of course you’re motivated,” Goff said in his press conference with the Detroit media. “Of course you have the chip on your shoulder — I’ve spoken about that. There was some disrespect felt toward the end. There was some sourness toward the end. And you still feel that, you still have that chip on your shoulder.

“But at the same time,” Goff continued. “When the game starts, if I let any of that come into how I’m going to play the game, it would be selfish. And I’m going to play the game just how I would any other game. And to be honest, I’m not worried about feeling some type of way once the game starts. I really don’t.”





Goff not the Only Ex-Ram Returning

Goff will have reinforcements when he pulls up to SoFi in another former Ram: Michael Brockers.

The defensive tackle won’t be lining up alongside Donald this time. But he’ll be facing the offensive linemen he used to go against in Rams practice. Like Goff, the 30-year-old defender is trying not to get over-emotional about his L.A. return.

“It’s the next one,” he said to the Detroit Free Press. “I’m very professional about how I go about my business. Yes, I do have a lot of ex-teammates on that team and a lot of good friends. There was no love lost between me and the Rams when I left, so it was just about understanding the pro, I made a pro decision. I came here. We’re in this position and we just got to move forward.”

Brockers played nine years with the Rams, including 2012-2015 in St. Louis. He went on to produce 395 career tackles, 250 solo, 48 tackles for a loss and 28 sacks as a Ram according to Pro Football Reference.

And like Goff, Brockers was part of a trade to the Lions — but this one involved the Rams getting a 2023 seventh rounder in exchange.

Any chance Goff Will Meet With Old Teammates?

Obviously, when it comes to reunion games, eyes tend to focus on if there will be a meeting before hand.

Sounds like Goff will have his before-the-game moment.

“Of course, pregame you’re going to see your old friends, your old teammates and your old coaches — and that’ll be good to see them,” Goff said. “But when that whistle blows, it’s the same as any other game. The emotions will be out the window by then.

To NFL fans and NFL media, this is billed as a revenge game for Goff and on the opposite side, Matthew Stafford in facing his old team. Goff, however, is trying to remind people it’s still this type of game.

“It’s another game,” Goff said. “Again, the easy answer — the reality is that we need a win, regardless of who we’re playing this week, regardless of my history or (Michael Brockers’) history or that anyone had with this team and with the Rams. It’s more of the reality is that we need to win.”

Yet, the Rams can expect and emotional, but appreciative, Goff who plans to have that proverbial chip on his shoulder.

“The sourness is still there from how it ended,” Goff said. “But there’s still more of good things that happened that make you more appreciative for those times and appreciative that you’re able to experience them and be a big part of them.”