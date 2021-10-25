Jared Goff Shares Postgame Exchange he had With Rams HC Sean McVay

It was the “bro hug” seen around the world when Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had his near-five second encounter with the quarterback he helped trade away to the Detroit Lions.

McVay met up with Goff following the Rams’ defeating the ex-Ram QB and his new team 28-19 on Sunday, October 24. There were words from McVay and a couple of soft taps on Goff’s helmet.

Sean McVay and Jared Goff have a moment together after the Lions-Rams game today. pic.twitter.com/nHjxTguT9s — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

McVay, however, didn’t specify with the L.A. media what he said to the QB he coached from 2017 to 2020 and won the 2019 NFC title with.

“No, I’m not going to get into — no, I mean, it’s — as I said, ‘Great job. I’ll touch base with you a little bit later on.’ But that was — so I guess I did just share with you what I said,” McVay said.





Play



Rams vs. Lions Post-Game Press Conferences After Win Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay & players address the media after the Rams vs. Detroit Lions Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA Rams news, photos,… 2021-10-25T00:16:23Z

But did Goff spill the beans on the postgame conversation?

Goff’s Response

The ex-Ram, who finished his day throwing for 268 yards, one touchdown pass but two interceptions, went a little more in depth with his answer. However, he claimed his conversation with McVay involved the cliché postgame talk.

“A lot of guys saying, ‘Good job,’, and me echoing that to them. That’s pretty typical of postgame is just ‘Hey, good job’, ‘Appreciate it’, ‘Good job’ ‘Appreciate it.’ That was pretty much it (between Goff and McVay),” Goff told reporters near the 13 minute mark of the post presser video.





Play



Detroit Lions vs. LA Rams: 2021 Season Week 7 Postgame Show Watch the postgame show following the Detroit Lions Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams Oct. 24, 2021 featuring: 🔹Postgame analysis with Dannie Rogers and Lomas Brown 🔹Live press conferences 🔹Look around the league 🔹Play of the game Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep… 2021-10-25T00:18:10Z

And did Goff confirm that this was the first time he and his former head coach talked?

“No, no… a few other times,” said Goff.

That brief statement also comes off the heels of the Fox Sports Jay Glazer report that McVay and Goff were spotted at an L.A. restaurant and didn’t speak to one another, which was aired on Fox NFL Sunday:

Jared Goff and Sean McVay weren't really speaking after Goff was traded to the Lions. Months later, the 2 actually bumped into each other randomly at an LA restaurant. The awkward situation eventually led to the 2 catching up and becoming cordial.@JayGlazer tells the story! pic.twitter.com/rzDQlTm1KV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

Goff’s Other Interactions With Old Teammates

Though it was a football game, Sunday’s trip to SoFi Stadium was Goff’s version of a college reunion with old friends.

Goff got the chance to meet with as many ex-teammates as he could. But he was most impressed with how one man who used to protect his back is still going strong.

“Getting to talk to some of my former teammates and friends was good to ask, ‘How’s your family?’ and that whole thing. But, (OL Andrew Whitworth) Whit – it’s amazing he’s still doing it and that’s what I told him. I said, ‘I don’t know how you’re still doing it.’ He is as good as they get,” Goff said. “I guess to expand on it, it was good to see all those old friends.”

The Rams Twitter account also made this gesture: Posting postgame photos of Goff with old teammates.

Former teammates showin’ love. pic.twitter.com/mW008EO2zx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 25, 2021

Despite the loss, the January falling out with McVay and dropping to 0-7 with the Lions, Goff was still positive in his reflection of his Ram days.

“Yeah, I got a lot of memories with a lot of those guys and a lot of lifelong friendships,” Goff said. “We did some pretty special things here in my five years here, so it’s something I’m definitely really proud — what we were able to accomplish while I was with L.A. It’s always cool to see that and have guys that mean something to you.”