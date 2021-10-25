Jared Goff Shares Postgame Exchange he had With Rams HC Sean McVay

It was the “bro hug” seen around the world when Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had his near-five second encounter with the quarterback he helped trade away to the Detroit Lions.
McVay met up with Goff following the Rams’ defeating the ex-Ram QB and his new team 28-19 on Sunday, October 24. There were words from McVay and a couple of soft taps on Goff’s helmet.
McVay, however, didn’t specify with the L.A. media what he said to the QB he coached from 2017 to 2020 and won the 2019 NFC title with.
“No, I’m not going to get into — no, I mean, it’s — as I said, ‘Great job. I’ll touch base with you a little bit later on.’ But that was — so I guess I did just share with you what I said,” McVay said.
But did Goff spill the beans on the postgame conversation?
Goff’s Response
The ex-Ram, who finished his day throwing for 268 yards, one touchdown pass but two interceptions, went a little more in depth with his answer. However, he claimed his conversation with McVay involved the cliché postgame talk.
“A lot of guys saying, ‘Good job,’, and me echoing that to them. That’s pretty typical of postgame is just ‘Hey, good job’, ‘Appreciate it’, ‘Good job’ ‘Appreciate it.’ That was pretty much it (between Goff and McVay),” Goff told reporters near the 13 minute mark of the post presser video.
And did Goff confirm that this was the first time he and his former head coach talked?
“No, no… a few other times,” said Goff.
That brief statement also comes off the heels of the Fox Sports Jay Glazer report that McVay and Goff were spotted at an L.A. restaurant and didn’t speak to one another, which was aired on Fox NFL Sunday:
Goff’s Other Interactions With Old Teammates
Though it was a football game, Sunday’s trip to SoFi Stadium was Goff’s version of a college reunion with old friends.
Goff got the chance to meet with as many ex-teammates as he could. But he was most impressed with how one man who used to protect his back is still going strong.
“Getting to talk to some of my former teammates and friends was good to ask, ‘How’s your family?’ and that whole thing. But, (OL Andrew Whitworth) Whit – it’s amazing he’s still doing it and that’s what I told him. I said, ‘I don’t know how you’re still doing it.’ He is as good as they get,” Goff said. “I guess to expand on it, it was good to see all those old friends.”
The Rams Twitter account also made this gesture: Posting postgame photos of Goff with old teammates.
Despite the loss, the January falling out with McVay and dropping to 0-7 with the Lions, Goff was still positive in his reflection of his Ram days.
“Yeah, I got a lot of memories with a lot of those guys and a lot of lifelong friendships,” Goff said. “We did some pretty special things here in my five years here, so it’s something I’m definitely really proud — what we were able to accomplish while I was with L.A. It’s always cool to see that and have guys that mean something to you.”