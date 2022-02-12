Jerome Bettis Shares Advantage Rams Have Over Bengals

Jerome Bettis won his first and only Super Bowl in his last season in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers — and he had to bury his shoulder pads into the Cincinnati Bengals during their wildcard meeting to start that title run.

On Sunday, February 13, Bettis will get the chance to watch the team he helped eliminate in his path to the Vince Lombardi Trophy represent the AFC at SoFi Stadium. But on the other side is a franchise and fan base Bettis knows well.

Heavy on Rams caught up with the man who began his Hall of Fame NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams at “Calle de Crunch” sponsored by Frito-Lay in L.A. Live held on Friday, February 11. Bettis not only shares his thoughts on the Rams returning to the big game, but tells Heavy where the Rams hold the upper hand over his former division rival.

Bettis on ‘Home Field Advantage’ & Where Rams are Most Experienced

In the last two Super Bowls, the host city has witnessed its home team play in the big game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers accomplished it last season by hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and winning 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium. Now, it’s the Rams’ turn inside SoFi Stadium, though they’re the designated visitors for this contest.

Bettis spoke about the home aspect to begin.

“Knowing that it’s two things: One, it’s a hometown Super Bowl and obviously, it’s very rare that you get a situation where you have a team playing in its home town city. So that’s unique in itself,” Bettis told Heavy. “But then you have the veteran team versus the upstart team in the Bengals — a lot of young guys on the team, no experience at this stage. But then you have the Rams who haven’t been in the Super Bowl in a couple of years.”

However, here’s where “The Bus” believes the Rams hold the upper hand against the red-hot Bengals.

“Now, the players (on the Rams) aren’t experienced (in appearing in the Super Bowl), but you’ve got a coaching staff that’s experienced and has been to a Super Bowl — so there’s the advantage there,” Bettis said.

“The Bus” has a point: Head coach Sean McVay isn’t that far removed from his last Super Bowl appearance of February 2019 despite losing 13-3 to the New England Patriots. McVay also isn’t the last coach left from the Rams’ last run. Here’s who was also from that staff who has remained with the team:

Eric Yarber : Wide receivers coach.

: Wide receivers coach. Chris Shula : Linebackers coach.

: Linebackers coach. Zak Kromer : Offensive assistant (offensive quality control in 2018 season).

: Offensive assistant (offensive quality control in 2018 season). Ejiro Evero: Secondary coach/pass defense coordinator (worked solely with safeties during the Rams’ last NFC title run).

The Rams, additionally, had one member of that staff who went to take his own team to the Super Bowl: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who served as McVay’s quarterbacks coach. Both already use similar offensive concepts that sparked their runs:

Sean McVay has used bunch formations at a top three rate in five of the last six seasons as a play caller. Zac Taylor used bunch formations at a similar rate to McVay in his first two seasons as the Bengals head coach, before diverging this season.#RamsHouse | #RuleTheJungle https://t.co/ZWsYGzV52w pic.twitter.com/TGJuVui1wQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 10, 2022

Both are also a part of history:

This Super Bowl will be the first postseason game in the SB era in which both Head Coaches are under the age of 40 years old Sean McVay: 36 years old

Zac Taylor: 38 years old — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) February 12, 2022

But as Bettis points out: McVay has more members of his own coaching staff who has been to the big game — and there was no long dry spell after that appearance.

Is Bettis Still a Ram at Heart?

One Google Search of Bettis and you’ll see him during his Steeler years instead of his early years with the Rams.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have fond memories of wearing the horns on his helmet.

In fact, his first career 1,000-yard seasons came as a Ram during year one and two of his pro career. And per Pro Football Reference, Bettis racked up 3,091 career rushing yards with the franchise that drafted him No. 10 overall in the 1993 NFL Draft.

He’s glad to see his first NFL employer back in the big game.

“You know what, it’s fun,” Bettis said. “You have some connection with the organization so it’s fun to see them. Obviously, they’ve been there a couple of times and I’ve gotten the chance to see them. But it’s always been good. I’m excited for all those guys to have another opportunity to win another championship.”

Bettis was among the NFL representatives at Frito-Lay’s “Calle de Crunch,” joining the likes of San Francisco 49ers George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, retired quarterback Eli Manning and two-time Super Bowl winner Anthony “Booger” McFarland.