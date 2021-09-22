Rams Re-release Video of The Night Jordan Fuller Frustrated Tom Brady

The Los Angeles Rams spent Tuesday, September 21, reminding people of one No. 199 pick in the NFL Draft who stole the show down in Tampa Bay in one of the more exciting games of the 2020 season.

But this was not Tom Brady, arguably the most renowned 199th pick of all-time. It was the defender who fell to that same spot 20 years after Brady was taken in the draft, plus someone who ended up catching two passes from the NFL record holder of Super Bowl victories: Jordan Fuller of the Rams.

Fuller had his breakout moment on that Monday Night Football evening in November at Raymond James Stadium. And on the eve of the battle of NFC contenders and rematch of that MNF contest won by L.A., the Rams sent a reminder of Fuller’s big night online.

Rams Re-released Fuller’s Video

The Rams put a microphone on Fuller for that November 23 evening against the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. That was before his first career two-interception night of the legendary quarterback.

Well, the Rams decided to re-release the video with the caption: “Been thinking about this” with the eyeballs emoji.

Been thinking about this 👀 https://t.co/Nr5amtULwZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 22, 2021

‘I Was Drafted 199 too!’

Of the quotes Fuller was captured saying throughout the night, the most recognizable was five words from the then-rookie:

“I was drafted 199 too!”

Ram fans immediately flooded the team’s Twitter mentions. Including one who posted this gif.

Another fan is hoping for a repeat performance from “Captain Fuller” as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris labeled him.

Keep that same energy.. let's intercept him again pic.twitter.com/fP5cPonYH1 — Zechs Merquise (@bwoceo) September 22, 2021

Another Ram fan hopes to see Fuller and the Rams “run it back” this weekend with this tweet.

Also, on Fuller’s personal Twitter account, he has the same mic’d up video from that MNF game as his pinned tweet.

How did Fuller get the Better of Brady?

In reflecting back to that three-point road win over Brady and the Bucs, Fuller was returning to the lineup after being placed on injured reserve following sustaining a shoulder injury from the loss to the Buffalo Bills in week three.

And in his return, he showed the smarts and discipline that safeties must play when going against any quarterback, especially a seven-time Vince Lombardi Trophy winner.

Fuller, playing as the deep safety, read Chris Godwin who was running an inside post. Judging from the eyes, Brady zeroed in on former Rams safety John Johnson III who crept forward while Godwin got behind “J.J.” Brady fired the ball in Godwin’s direction for the potential 30-yard strike.

Except Fuller read where the ball was going and pick No. 1 is seen below.

Then, once again playing deep and with under two minutes left in the game, Fuller took advantage of another Brady miscue…which led to some online trolling from Rams Twitter:

Not too shabby for pick No. 199 😉@j_fuller4 called game!

pic.twitter.com/5oN0PUkrXc — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 24, 2020

Brady Released His Own Video With a California Twist

On Monday, September 20, Brady himself released his own video to his personal social media accounts.

This one, though, came with a Golden State twist: Brady was wearing a T-shirt as his way of hyping himself up for the upcoming Bucs/Rams battle in his home state.

“Heading out to California,” Brady said in the video while pointing his finger across the “California” emblazoned above his chest. “Huge game for us next Sunday. We got this. Let’s go. We’ve got to get to 3-0. Let’s go! Let’s go!”

As of 10:24 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Caesars Sportsbook released the latest line for the game via social media below.