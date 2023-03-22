2 Ex-Rams Fielding Interest From 2022 NFC Playoff Team

Could two members of the Los Angeles Rams re-link out in the NFC East? The New York Giants are surfacing as a possibility to make it happen.

The NFC Wildcard team from last season received free agent visits from two Ram free agents in a span of 24 hours: Nose tackle A’Shawn Robinson on Tuesday, March 21 per Art Stapleton of northjersey.com and the latest to surface, edge rusher Justin Hollins on Wednesday, March 22 per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

Free agent visits today: * The Bears hosted LB Dylan Cole

* The Giants hosted LB Justin Hollins

* The Seahawks hosted DL Mario Edwards — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 22, 2023

If both head to the Giants, they would be reuniting with former Rams safety Terrell Burgess, who joined the Giants during the 2022 season following his release from the Rams.

Both had 2022 Seasons Cut Short, But For Different Reasons

Robinson and Hollins both witnessed high and low moments in their Rams run together.

Both were members of the team that claimed the Super Bowl from the Cincinnati Bengals, with Hollins getting a solo tackle that game and Robinson finishing with five solo stops on a defense that held Cincy to just 79 rushing yards. The following season, however, saw both men go in opposite directions on the same day.

Robinson had to go on injured reserve on November 23 due to a torn meniscus tear he sustained in the Rams’ road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Hollins was waived after the Bucs game and immediately claimed by the Green Bay Packers.

Both men became Ram teammates at the same time in the 2020 season. Hollins arrived after one season with the Denver Broncos while Robinson spent his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him at No. 46 overall in the second round. Both didn’t officially become starters on the Rams defense until the Super Bowl season — with Robinson starting in 14 games and Hollins starting in two before going down with a pec injury.

Robinson ended up putting together his best tackles season in ’21 by posting 67 stops including 33 solo and forced two fumbles. He also added two sacks. His final Rams season witnessed 42 tackles, 22 solo stops and two tackles for a loss.

Hollins, meanwhile, finished his Rams career with 50 tackles, 32 solo stops, six sacks and five TFLs per Pro Football Reference. While with the Packers, he posted nine tackles with four individual stops and delivered 2.5 sacks.

Fans Sound Off on 2 Possibilities for Giants

There are Giant fans open to the idea of their team adding a veteran like Hollins, with one fan posting “Justin Hollins would be a nice addition to this improving #NYG LB core.”

However, one Packers fan said “I’d like to see him back in Green Bay.”

While Robinson is linked to the Giants, there are fans who hope to see him join the Minnesota Vikings — with one fan saying Robinson can fit what general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is looking for. The Vikings already have past Rams representation from head coach Kevin O’Connell (was the offensive coordinator during Super Bowl run) to adding both Brandon Powell and Troy Reeder on Wednesday.

Another idea involving Robinson: The Dallas Cowboys as written by Adam Schultz of CowboysSI.com on Monday. Such a move would bring Robinson back to his home state of Texas where he grew up in Fort Worth.