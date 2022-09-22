Former $3 Million Rams Backfield Option Reacts to Homecoming

The Los Angeles Rams once again needed to address their running back room. But this time, there was no need to make a trade.

The Rams instead had room for a past beloved member of their offense — and immediately lured him back in since he was available.

Announced at 12:13 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, September 22, the franchise announced the return of Malcolm Brown, who will be added to the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran RB Malcolm Brown

• Waived/Injury Settlement RB Trey Ragas

• Waived/No Recall LB Keir Thomas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 22, 2022

Ram fans remember the versatility Brown brought inside the “Rams House:” Delivering 1,188 career rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his six seasons with both St. Louis and L.A per Pro Football Reference. And his final two seasons with the Rams witnessed Brown score 5 touchdowns. Brown was once on a two-year, $3,300,000 contract before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Brown didn’t take long to get reacquainted with the L.A. media in his return to the Rams’ locker room.

Brown Reacts to Return

Brown was all smiles, even when detailing how he had been waiting for a call.

“I was just waiting around. I had just got through my last year in Miami. But after that, it was a waiting game,” Brown said. “I was chilling in Miami. I got a place out there just training and staying ready. Luckily, I got this call.”

Turns out there were two calls that sparked his attention: One from his agent and one from the Rams office.

“My agent called me and I was visiting back home in Texas. I had a missed call from my agent, but then somebody from here [the Rams] called me. I called them back and got everything rolling,” Brown said.

He’s also energized to be in the same backfield with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

“They’re the same dudes. But you can tell the maturity in them. Just to see those guys and see them doing what they did last year and just being around them again, it’s fun being around that original crew,” Brown said. “I’ll tell you one thing: I’m so glad to be back here and being in this structure and this type of organization. Just how the Rams run their whole organization, just a huge fan of it.”

Impact of Malcolm Brown’s Return

For Brown, he comes into a Rams backfield that’s dealt with their own share of ailments.

Rookie Kyren Williams is still out with a high ankle sprain. His injury left the Rams with just three active backs in Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson and Jake Funk. Undrafted 2022 rookie out of Fresno State Ronnie Rivers, who was previously with NFC West rivals Seattle and Arizona, was added to the practice squad on September 15.

While Liam Coen will get a chance to call plays for Brown for the first time as Rams offensive coordinator, he shares one unique thing in common with the returner.

“It’s funny, we have the same landlord,” Coen said, drawing laughs.

But then he dove into the caliber of player Brown is.

“He’s awesome. He’s a pro’s pro,” Coen said. “He does everything the right way. He’ll be a great example for our players in that room and out of that room. He’s just a great example. And he can make plays. He’s had some of the best blitz pickups that we’ve ever had here. He’s had some great runs like in New Orleans with that sideline toe-tap in the end zone. He’s made some great plays for us.”

That toe-tap Coen is referring to is this blast from the past:

I can only assume this is the play that got Malcolm Brown signed by the #Saints 4 years later… pic.twitter.com/3ZXDzxKsaj — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) July 26, 2022

But as far as the blitz-pickup plays Brown is capable of, he’s meaning the 5-foot-11, 229-pound Brown’s ability to flatten an oncoming rusher:

“Malcolm Brown… THAT is how you get it done.”@MallyCat_28 serving pancakes! 🥞 pic.twitter.com/EAvZ19vGtk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 17, 2018

TE’s Return Comes With Rams Needing Sudden TE Depth

Along with the backfield, the Rams found themselves working with a limited amount of options in the tight end room.

The reason: Brycen Hopkins is out for the next three games due to being suspended on Wednesday by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for violation of the league’s substance policy. But the Rams have turned to another familiar face: Kendall Blanton.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Active Roster TE Kendall Blanton, DB Shaun Jolly — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 23, 2022

The return of Blanton as reported by ESPN NFL insider Field Yates on Thursday, he instantly provides veteran help and already comes in knowing the Rams’ system. During the playoffs, Blanton was already to provide an extra red zone presence against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He also became a first down magnet for the Rams with the NFC title on the line.

Kendall Blanton stepped up with FOUR 1st down catches on 5 receptions. The trend of this season has been “Next Man Up” & they have all delivered! Additionally, despite the narratives, the Rams are 6th in the NFL in homegrown players. We have developed our young guys so very well pic.twitter.com/H9aX6J3NQ5 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) February 2, 2022

Blanton himself reacted to his return.