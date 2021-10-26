Could the Rams Replace Kenny Young With Another Ex-UCLA LB?

Lose one UCLA Bruin via trade, gain another? That could be one possible scenario involving the Los Angeles Rams after the Kenny Young trade that stunned Ram fans and national reporters who cover the team.

Before 11:30 a.m. PT, the Rams sent one of their leading tacklers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a future late draft pick according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade: Rams are sending LB Kenny Young and a 2024 7th-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for 2024 sixth-round pick, per sources. Broncos have eight injured LBs, including six on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

So now, the Rams are down to Troy Reeder, Travin Howard and rookie Ernest Jones in the ILB room — with the 2021 third rounder out of South Carolina being labeled as one possible reason behind the move to send Young to the Rocky Mountain region.

The Rams clearly want to get Ernest Jones on the field more and in my understanding, that's the motivation here. But Kenny Young was playing very well for them, so this is a surprise. https://t.co/wZs9ZSKjDq — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 25, 2021

However, there’s speculation sprouting online that the Rams could be making room for another notable former UCLA linebacker…and one who was once college teammates with Young.

Jacksonville Jaguars LB Could be Trade Bait

So who could the Rams be targeting now that Young was sent away for late draft picks?

One name that’s trending: Myles Jack of the Jaguars.

That’s right, a UCLA standout who is already dealing with his own friction in Jacksonville — and who could team up with another former teammate of his in Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Here’s a timeline of Jack’s situation in Duval County:

Jack is currently dealing with an oblique injury that prevented him from traveling to London for the Jags’ first win of the season against the Dolphins on October 17.

Jags head coach Urban Meyer relinquished the green dot on Jack’s helmet, preventing him from relaying the defensive signals. Meyer said in a October 10 interview via Sports Illustrated’s “Jaguar Report” that Jack “plays his best when he doesn’t have to make the call.”

Jack is already considered trade material, with Bleacher Report mentioning him as a possibility before the November 2 trade deadline.

Jack, however, is one of the more expensive LB’s to try and nab. According to Spotrac, Jack is still under contract by the Jaguars until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024…and his base salary right now is at $9,500,000 and set to increase to $11,250,000 in 2023.

The Rams cleared $1.3 million in cap space following the Young trade, according to Nick Korte of Over the Cap.

Kenny Young is on the final season of his rookie contract, of which he earned a Proven Performance Escalator raise to $2.183M. The Broncos will take on about $1.334M of that salary. Young's the 2nd former Rams LB they've acquired, along with Micah Kiser.https://t.co/Ei03e4p3JG https://t.co/t3IeVdRdQz — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) October 25, 2021

Fans Hope Deal Can Happen

Already, there are Ram fans who hope to see a deal get made with the deadline set for next Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

McVay Explains Young Trade

Sean McVay got the chance to discuss the stunning trade on “The Coach McVay Show” with J.B. Long and D’Marco Farr. And at the 2:40 mark of the video, McVay immediately dove into it.

“That was tough,” McVay said. “Because Kenny’s been our lead dog guy at the inside linebacker position, playing a lot of our single ‘backer defense when we’re in base with two of our inside linebackers. What a great guy. He handled the tough news like a stud. Can’t respect him anymore than I did.”





However, McVay revealed there was a financial motive behind the deal.

“In a lot of instances, it was financially just being able to free up some space here and there,” McVay said. He added that giving Howard and Jones more time added to the layers involved in the trade.

The Rams dealt away one UCLA stud who was putting together his best season to date with 39 tackles including two 10-tackle outings. But now, filling that void with his old Bruins LB partner is a popular choice for members of the “Rams House.”