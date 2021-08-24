L.A. Rams Clear Room & Waive Journeyman Tight End: Report

The tight end room for the Los Angeles Rams is now one less player, as the franchise continued to make roster transactions to fulfill the league requirement of carrying 80 players for Tuesday, August 24.

This time, the team announced the waive/no recall of journeyman tight end Kyle Markway, with the announcement coming on Tuesday morning.

Markway becomes the third offensive weapon to be waived by the team, joining running back/returner Raymond Calais (though the injured Calais can still return to the Rams if he clears waivers) and quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

For the 24-year-old Markway, this now means he’ll be searching for his fifth pro football franchise since 2020.

Who is Markway?

Markway stood at 6-foot-4, 250-pounds when he entered the league out of South Carolina, where he was college teammates with prized Rams third round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft Ernest Jones.

While at South Carolina, Markway was known for his high intelligence off the field: Being named to the Southeastern Conference honor roll every season he was at the Columbus campus.

Before becoming a Gamecock, Markway was the state of Missouri’s No. 15 rated prospect according to 247Sports for the 2015 class and was listed as a three-star prospect. The No. 1 prospect in his state? Future Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

Markway got immediate playing time once he arrived to the SEC school: Playing in all 12 games with one start. He went on to catch three passes for 57 yards, including a 27-yarder he hauled in against Texas A&M. However, he was one of the freshmen who took advantage of the new redshirt rule that season – as Markway sat out the 2016 season.

Markway didn’t record any receptions until 2018, when he again caught three passes but this time totaling 53 yards. However, his final season saw the numbers take off: 31 catches, 349 yards, an average of 11.3 yards a catch and two touchdowns.

Markway Became a Journeyman After His Arrival to the League

Markway went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. The New York Giants added him as an undrafted free agent in April 2020, only to waive him four months later. Nine days after the Giants let him go, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him off waivers on August 22. However, he was waived on September 5.

He then arrived to the Steelers’ AFC North rival the Cleveland Browns on September 21 by signing with the practice squad. Then on January 16, 2021, Markway was promoted to the playoff roster for the Kansas City Chiefs AFC playoff game. Markway was signed to a reserves/futures contract with the Browns two days later. But was waived by the team on May 20, 2021.

Markway was picked up by the Rams on July 23, but his L.A. stay lasted just one month. His future, however, was looking bleak anyway with the Rams. According to Pro Football Focus, Markway went from playing in 13 offensive plays against the L.A. Chargers to only having one snap versus the Raiders. And on eight plays against L.V., he was primarily used as an extra run blocker.

The decision to waive Markway officially leaves the Rams at 80 players before the 1 p.m. PT roster deadline.

Other Transaction News

The Rams announced they have activated punter Corey Bojorquez from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bojorquez joined fellow punter Johnny Hekker on the list which forced them out of the Saturday Las Vegas Raiders game. Via Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Bojorquez was a close contact.