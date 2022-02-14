Rams Legends & NFL Hall of Famers React to Super Bowl Win

The City of Angels has a new champion in the 2020 decade. And the Los Angeles Rams are the latest to complete the city’s sports title winning trifecta.

The Rams captured the franchise’s second Vince Lombardi Trophy, but their first as L.A., by winning in exhilarating fashion 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl 56 at Inglewood.

For a brief moment, the Rams had to gut it out without star wide receiver Odell Beckham because of going down with a knee injury during the game, mentioned here in this Heavy on Rams story.

But here’s the two plays that got the Rams to join the Lakers (2020) and the Dodgers (also 2020) as world champions in the nation’s second-largest city during this decade:

COOPER KUPP FOR THE LEAD! 📺: #SBLVI on NBC pic.twitter.com/PTY7GWXBig — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

And the one Rams Twitter said “sealed the deal.”

THE PLAY THAT SEALED THE DEAL. 📺: #SBLVI on NBC pic.twitter.com/3z7fRQfRTs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

San Diego based photographer K.C. Alfred snapped an aerial picture of the final Rams’ defensive play:

The moment of truth. Rams Aaron Donald hits Bengals' Joe Burrow to seal the game. pic.twitter.com/wowOdeUnfq — K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) February 14, 2022

While the franchise returned to L.A. in 2016 after a two-decade run in St. Louis, the Rams have had countless of legends who wore the horns during the time they bounced between the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and Orange County. And some of them, along with one Super Bowl winner from the Rams, shared their vibrant energy through Twitter after the game.

The Rams Legends who Reacted to the Victory

Eric Dickerson, arguably the greatest running back in Rams history, never got the chance to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy during his run in Southern California.

But the Rams legend beamed with pride online, using just three words but putting them in all caps while accompanied by hashtags and two emoji’s (one a Ram):

Dickerson, who ran for 7,245 yards and scored 56 touchdowns during his five seasons with the Rams, wasn’t the only legendary Ram who took to social media to celebrate.

Jack Youngblood was another — and the Hall of Fame Rams defender tagged Super Bowl hero for the Rams Aaron Donald in his tweet:

Youngblood wasn’t shy about his confidence in the Rams during the week leading up to the big game. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end who played all 14 seasons with the franchise first made this prediction:

Then added his score prediction:

Heading back home to Florida to watch the Rams win the Superbowl!!!Barb and I enjoyed seeing our old friends and meeting and talking to some great Rams fans while we were in town. Go Rams!!!! 28-17 Rams!!!! @SNFonNBC @RamsNFL @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/sOhsK84Q9X — Jack Youngblood (@theblood85) February 13, 2022

Jim Everett, who took the Rams to the 1989 season NFC title game, posted some trophies.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🐏⬆️ — 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) February 14, 2022

But the former quarterback also captured a confetti shot from where he sat.

To return to the backfield, Steven Jackson — who reached 10,138 yards and scored 56 touchdowns while with St. Louis — was another who gave his excited reaction…in the form of his own Gif on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Torry Holt knows the feeling of bringing a title to the Rams, bringing the Lombardi Trophy to the team during his rookie season of 1999. The former wide receiver let it be known in a tweet response that he’s in party mode.

Yo! I fired up! Headed to the Post- Game Party 🥳 — Torry Holt (@AllHands81) February 14, 2022

Hall of Fame Reactions

Dick Butkus was among the millions who tuned in to the game. The revered linebacker and Hall of Famer wanted to remind his followers and the online audience who helped get the Rams to prevail:

@CooperKupp may have gotten mvp but @AaronDonald97 and d won that game — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 14, 2022

As the legendary Chicago Bear knows: Defense wins championships.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys watched how the Rams celebrated, which gave him some vivid memories of the championship glory he experienced.

There are few nights that compare to winning a Super Bowl and the celebrations that last well into the morning. Takes me back🙌🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 14, 2022

Lastly, and stepping away from NFL legends, one man who knows all about bringing world titles to L.A Earvin “Magic” Johnson gave his personal congrats to the team that officially adds to L.A.’s string of championships during the 2020 decade.