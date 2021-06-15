Former Rams Defensive Tackle Wants to Come After New Los Angeles QB

Michael Brockers doesn’t just have eyes on a Detroit Lions upset in his return to L.A. on October 24.

He has his sights set on getting new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to the SoFi Stadium grass with the sack, which he shared to TMZ in a video released Tuesday morning.

“I got to get at least one,” Brockers said. “I’m trying to sack every quarterback, but I got to get that one.”





Lions' Michael Brockers Guarantees Win Over Rams In '21, I'm Coming For Stafford! | TMZ Sports Michael Brockers says revenge WILL be had over his former team next October … the new Lions star tells TMZ Sports he's already giving Detroit a win over the Rams in their 2021 matchup!!

Brockers Once Backed Stafford

It’s a much different tone Brockers displayed in comparison to a March TMZ interview.

Just two months after the Rams completed the swap of quarterbacks Stafford and Jared Goff, Brockers took the Rams’ side when asked about who won the trade and if the move made L.A. a lock for the Super Bowl.

“I don’t want to say ‘a lock’ because it’s any given Sunday. But with having a quarterback like that and just seeing what we did and seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t (play in the Super Bowl). That’s the best answer for that,” Brockers said.

But then, Brockers got asked if Stafford was considered a “level up” over Goff.

“In my heart, deeply just understanding what he brings, it’s a level up,” Brockers said.





Rams Star Michael Brockers Says Matt Stafford 'Is A Level Up' Over Jared Goff | TMZ Sports Michael Brockers is putting the argument to bed … the Rams star clearly believes L.A. won the QB trade with Detroit — telling TMZ Sports Matt Stafford is just better than Jared Goff.

Brockers Back on Goff’s Side

Now, Brockers has reteamed with Goff in the Motor City. During a March 22 introductory video press conference announcing his addition to the Lions, the 10-year veteran said he’s since smoothed things over with the fellow former Rams player who has played his entire NFL career with Brockers.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be dealing with free agency. I was just trying to boost up the move that I felt like the team was doing, just trying to boost up the (Rams) fan base,” Brockers said. “I don’t think it was anything against Jared.”

Brockers later said he reached out to his Lions QB via cell phone.

“I even had to text Jared away from the camera as a man-to-man,” Brockers said. “I said ‘Man bro, I didn’t mean for it to go like that and I didn’t mean what I said. As a man, you just know that I respect you as a player. You took me to the Super Bowl. It wasn’t like that.'”

Brockers added there was a second apology he shared with the six-year veteran QB.

“I even saw him when I signed the deal (with the Lions) and I had to apologize again. I understand the aspect of being a player. If you’re up at this level, you’re a great player. It doesn’t matter who you are. I never want to comment on someone’s career. I’m going to leave that to the media and let you guys handle that. I respect every player and every player’s ability in this league,” Brockers said.





Detroit Lions Media Availability: March 22, 2021 | Michael Brockers Watch Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers meet the media March 22, 2021.

Now, with Brockers both calling victory over the Rams and announcing his desire to sack the former Lion Stafford, best believe the Rams will remember the conversation the former Ram had with TMZ at LAX on Tuesday, and likely will put a big emphasis on double teaming Brockers in that October 24 afternoon battle at SoFi Stadium.