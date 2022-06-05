Ex-Rams Defender Predicted to be Involved in ‘Surprising Move’

As NFL teams continue on with OTAs (Organized Team Activities) for June including the Los Angeles Rams, this is still the time of year where players, including veterans, are facing the possibility of being released.

And in the case of one past beloved member of the Rams, he’s being predicted to become involved in a “surprising move” of the 2022 offseason.

Ex-Rams DL Predicted to Move on

The Rams-type experiment being done in the Motor City — with quarterback Jared Goff and Brad Holmes involved with the rebuild for the Detroit Lions — may not involve Michael Brockers much longer, as one NFL analyst predicted.

Via Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, he’s projecting that the former Rams defender who helped wreck havoc on the defensive line with Aaron Donald before being traded away during the 2021 offseason will part ways with the Lions.

Brockers arrived to the Rams two seasons before Donald entered the league. From 2012 to 2020, the towering 6-foot-5, 297-pound defensive tackle collected 395 tackles, 250 solo stops 48 tackles for a loss and 28 sacks as a Ram per Pro Football Reference. He was also lauded inside the Rams’ locker room for his leadership skills.

“As a team in the second year of a rebuild, the Detroit Lions may want to hold on to Michael Brockers because of his leadership qualities. Though he didn’t serve as a team captain in his first year with the club, the veteran defensive lineman held that honor during his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams,” Moton wrote. “With that said, Brockers will head into his age-32 term.”

Age, however, isn’t the only reason why Moton sees Brockers moving on.

Brockers Had Underwhelming 2022

The veteran Brockers, who was traded away for a 2023 seventh round pick, joined Goff and Holmes to provide a past Rams presence for a Lions team transitioning to the Dan Campbell era. He also made the transition outside to defensive end, likely in the attempt to draw more solo matchups along the line.

Brockers, though, produced quiet numbers across the board.

“He didn’t make a big splash in Detroit after the Lions acquired him from the Rams last offseason,” Moton wrote. “As a starter in 16 contests, Brockers recorded 52 tackles, four for loss, a sack and five pressures,” Moton said.

Not only did Moton bring up the numbers aspect, but this added element that could greatly impact Brockers’ playing status: The arrival of younger defensive linemen. Among the newcomers: Prized first round selection Aidan Hutchinson and second rounder Josh Paschal.

“The Lions have younger, versatile defensive linemen who can fill Brockers’ role and potentially replicate or exceed those stats in their new even-man front,” Moton said. “In the second round of the 2022 draft, the Lions selected Josh Paschal, who, at 6’3″, 268 pounds, can line up on the inside or rush from the edge. He’ll likely have a chance to play a decent number of snaps in the upcoming season.”

Moton also added 2019 draft pick Austin Bryant, saying the 25-year-old from Clemson overcame two injury-plagued campaigns and “made notable contributions in 2021, recording 31 tackles, five for loss, 4.5 sacks and 10 pressures.”

Which leads Moton to believe this is the potential “surprise move” involving the man once taken 14th overall out of LSU by the Rams.

“The Lions can cut Brockers and allow their young defensive linemen to soak up meaningful snaps,” Moton said.

Could Reunion be in Play?

Say Brockers does indeed hit the free agent market. Is a return to L.A. a strong fit for him?

Most fans of the Rams would likely relish at the sight of Brockers back in a L.A. uniform. After all, he can go to a franchise he obviously knows well and line up for a defense he’s already familiar with. And, his possible availability could come in handy in the event Aaron Donald decides to retire, which has continued to be a topic of discussion this offseason.

However, Moton has another L.A. vision in mind.

“If Brockers hits the market, he would make a good fit with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have made an attempt to patch up their porous, 30th-ranked run defense from the 2021 campaign by signing Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson,” Moton wrote. “As Brockers has done with the Rams and Lions, he would play in an odd-man front in a rotational role.”