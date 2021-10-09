Rams Starting Defender Dealing with ‘Mild’ Ailment

Now the Los Angeles Rams know the severity of Darious Williams’ ankle injury.

Speaking with the L.A. media on the morning of Friday, October 8 after the 26-17 road win over Seattle, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on his starting cornerback, who had to leave the Week 5 Thursday night game with his ailment.

Williams injury was described as a “mild” condition.

“The severity of it is to be determined,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters.

Does this mean Williams, who had four tackles and three solo stops in the nine-point road win, will be good to go in less than 10 days for the New York Giants game?

“Whether that means he will be able to play next week or whether that means he will miss next week (against the Giants), don’t have that determination yet, but it looks like it’s going to be a mild ankle sprain. We’ll continue to gather information on that,” McVay said.

Impact of Williams on the Rams’ Defense

While Jalen Ramsey gets lauded online and by national pundits for his versatility and lockdown side, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound Williams has put together a strong early campaign.

Opposing quarterbacks have had difficulty completing long connections against Williams, as noted by Pro Football Focus.

Most coverage snaps without giving up a 20+ yard completion? 🔒 Darious Williams – 193 🔒 pic.twitter.com/0DtuDtbn7u — PFF (@PFF) October 7, 2021

Before his injury, Williams was targeted three times by the Seahawks: Allowing two catches for 17 yards per PFF. Seattle two-time All-Pro Tyler Lockett didn’t catch a pass when Williams was covering him on one play — which was the only time Lockett drew Williams.

Williams lined up on 33 plays as a CB but slid inside at the slot on 19 plays.

Will Former Starter Get a Chance?

Depending on if Williams is a go for the Giants game or not, McVay was asked if there will be a return to the starting lineup for one notable Ram who lost the rest of his 2020 due to a freak ankle injury: Terrell Burgess.

“Terrell’s a guy that you want to get going,” McVay said. “I have a lot of belief and confidence in Terrell. And you want to know if that’s something that comes to life when you get back.”

Burgess took no defensive snaps in the Seattle win. He did get 19 snaps on special teams — including six on kickoff coverage.

McVay Admitted One Defender Gave Him ‘Heart Attack’

Of all the defenders that briefly gave McVay a gasp, it was one of his top run stuffers from the TNF win who McVay admitted nearly made his heart stop near the end of the game: Leonard Floyd.

“Leonard looked like he got banged up. He was OK, he just felt like giving me a heart attack with the way he was laying there,” McVay said. “But seems like we came out relatively clean.”

There was the sight after the final seconds of McVay rushing over to check in on Floyd, who managed to get himself up. Floyd made his most dominating plays against the run, captured here in this 16 second clip:

Leonard Floyd continues to show that he is one of the best run defenders in the league. He had a couple nice stuffs last night. Underrated defender pic.twitter.com/IAutSE1KCG — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) October 8, 2021

More from McVay’s Friday morning presser can be viewed below.