Ex-Rams Defender Seeking $9 Million From Next NFL Home: Report

There are past members of the Los Angeles Rams still seeking out a potential new NFL address with the 2022 season still less than 20 days away.

And one former Ram who helped provide some valuable muscle to the defense next to Aaron Donald is still NFL house hunting. But there’s this twist: He wants to be paid $9 million annually.

The Other ‘Big Name’ Free Agent Still Out There

The past Ram still in search for his next stop: Ndamukong Suh.

The former first rounder, who formed a powerful tag team alongside “A.D” in the 2018 NFC title winning season plus earned the nickname the “human traffic jam” alongside Donald, remains unsigned as teams have now wrapped up their second preseason game.

In his lone season in the “Rams House,” Suh put together 59 tackles, 36 solo stops, four tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and four pass deflections. While Suh played in his first career Super Bowl with the Rams, he eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he won Super Bowl 55 with Tom Brady and company. Ironically, the Rams’ last second 30-27 road win in the NFC Divisional Playoff round represents Suh’s last NFL game since becoming a free agent.

But where will he go? Noted by Heavy on Raiders reporter Austin Boyd, Las Vegas remains a possible suitor. However, Tashan Reed, who covers the Silver and Black for The Athletic, revealed what the asking price is for the former Ram:

“The other big name that’s been tied to the Raiders is defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. There’s interest from the Raiders, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Athletic, but the issue is the price. Suh is seeking a contract with an annual value of $9 million per year,” Reed wrote. “While he clearly has plenty of gas left in the tank — he hasn’t missed a regular season game since 2011 and is coming off back-to-back six sack seasons where he also defended the run well — he is 35 years old. It’s fair to question whether he can continue to be someone worth that sort of investment.”

Boyd mentioned how the interior pass rush explains why Suh’s name is linked to the Raiders — as interior defenders Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols have missed a majority of training camp.

Suh’s name was also mentioned as a possible reunion for the Rams in the wake of Bobby Brown III’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Even Pro Football Focus on June 29 called for a Suh and Rams re-linking, saying how the third team Suh played for “would give him a chance for another Super Bowl ring.”

However, Michael Hoecht and Jonah Williams may have helped complicate Suh potentially coming over. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hoecht delivered three tackles and one solo stop versus the Houston Texans on Friday and the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Williams collected four tackles, three solo stops and a sack — and was the lone defensive lineman to get to the quarterback.

While Suh is one former Ram still seeking his next league address, one past Ram has found out where his next stop will be.

Released Ram Heading to NFC East

Kendall Blanton, considered one of the surprise cuts from Saturday, has been claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders per the league’s transaction wire.

Blanton was among five Rams who were waived after the Texans game. The tight end, though, was given a waive/no recall by the Rams — ending his tenure with the Rams.

Blanton, who was the starter at tight end in place for the injured Tyler Higbee, took to Twitter to showcase his excitement for his newest home.