New Rams Trade Proposal Sends Former Top Pick to AFC

The Los Angeles Rams have a loaded safety group, one that now has one writer from Bleacher Report believing that a high draft pick from that position is better off elsewhere so he won’t get lost in the Rams’ shuffle.

Brad Gagnon of B/R wrote this trade proposal on Monday, August 23: The Rams send free safety Taylor Rapp to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a day two (second or third round) pick before the 2021 season begins.

Rapp, who was the Rams’ top overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft at the No. 61 slot, has also been mentioned by Gagnon and B/R as a suitable swap with Andre Dillard of the Philadelphia Eagles in a move that would give the Rams a tackle option after Andrew Whitworth retires.

Gagnon clearly thinks the Rams should move on from Rapp. That’s saying a lot for a 6-foot, 208-pound safety who not long ago, tallied 100 tackles in his rookie year.

Does This Already Mean Rapp is the Odd Man Out?

Here’s what Gagnon wrote in his Rapp-to-Miami idea:

“Meanwhile, even with John Johnson III gone, the Rams actually have several quality options with Rapp, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Juju Hughes and Nick Scott fighting for a spot at the safety position. Rapp is the most obvious trade candidate from that batch. He’s the biggest name and the highest draft pick among those guys, and he might not be guaranteed a significant role. Fuller stood out as a rookie sixth-round pick last season, and there’s a lot to like about Burgess as a second-year third-rounder. So why not cut the biggest salary of that group from the payroll and get something in return from a contender in need of safety help? The Miami Dolphins should inquire because they’re pretty set everywhere else but have major questions as rookie second-rounder Jevon Holland and sophomore third-round selection Brandon Jones battle for the starting free safety role.”

To see Rapp’s name attached to any trade proposal is rather perplexing. It’s for these reasons:

Rapp is listed as the starting free safety according to unofficial depth chart on the team’s website seen here, placing him above the healthier Burgess and current 2021 preseason standout JuJu Hughes.

The Rams drafted Rapp for his ability to play both the run and pass, with the team’s west coast area scout Vito Gonella describing him in 2019 as “a phenomenal money-man tackler” and instinctive. Rapp is already projected to play a lot of box safety in Raheem Morris’ defensive scheme.

For the team to even consider shipping away Rapp, it could point to the Rams having overloaded at the safety spot or secretly admitting they have more faith in the other safeties at his position.

What the Scenario Would Look Like for Rapp

Should the Dolphins surrender the day two pick of next year’s draft to the Rams for Rapp, it could mean they surrender the third round spot they acquired from the 49ers.

Though adding Rapp would put the Ram in a Pac-12 heavy room. Rapp, who played at the University of Washington, would be teammates with Eric Rowe (Utah), second rounder of the 2021 draft Jevon Holland (Oregon) and be coached by Gerald Alexander, who coached defensive backs at Cal.

Rapp and Nick Scott are currently the elder statesmen of the Rams’ safeties as both are entering their third season. Although the team seems high on 2020 draft picks Burgess and Fuller with both impressing in training camp. Meanwhile, undrafted 2020 safeties J.R. Reed and Hughes have put together a strong August, which could be enough to keep them on the final 53-man roster. Per Spotrac, Rapp’s four-year rookie contract he signed carries a cap hit of $1,274,644 and a dead cap value of $709,524.

Overall, the Rams should allow Rapp another season and a chance to play in Morris’ scheme then decide if they’ll allow Rapp to play out his contract until 2023 when he’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.