Who’s Next in Canton? These 3 Ex-Rams Deserve Their Hall of Fame Bust

Isaac Bruce is now the fourth member from the “Greatest Show on Turf” days of the Rams to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, getting his much deserved ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Saturday.

Of course, the highlight was Bruce reciting a famous line from legendary rapper Kool Moe Dee directed toward a “nameless voice” that Bruce said didn’t think highly of Bruce’s receiving skills leading up to the 1994 NFL Draft. Even Bruce’s former teammate Torry Holt chimed in.

Plus the Rams’ Twitter account.

HOW YOU LIKE ME NOW! 🎤⬇️ @IsaacBruce80 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 8, 2021

Now comes the next hot button topic among Ram fans: Who deserves to go in next?

I’ll do my part and pitch these three names, including one who is long overdue, as the ones who at some point deserve the knock on the door from HOF President David Baker.

Henry Ellard Deserves a Knock

How is Ellard not in the Hall of Fame?

For the longest time, it was he and the legend of wide receivers Jerry Rice who were often neck-and-neck statistically. Although, Bruce has since shattered Ellard’s franchise records.

Ellard himself tried to address it during a October 2016 interview with FanNation on Sports Illustrated. He pointed out how in St. Louis, he wasn’t considered a known player among fans following the franchise’s move, plus pointed to the fact that he played with 10 different quarterbacks…none of whom are in the Hall of Fame. Most HOF wide receivers caught passes from someone nominated to Canton.

But a wideout who is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time NFL All-Pro, has seven career 1,000-yard seasons and lastly, is currently No. 15 in the NFL’s All-Time receiving yardage list I think has waited long enough for his knock.

Torry Holt Deserves His Knock

If we’re going to stay with the “Greatest Show on Turf,” mind as well place Holt as the next one on the list worthy of HOF consideration.

From the moment he arrived to St. Louis from the 1999 NFL Draft, Holt went on to pull off the following:

Helped lead the Rams to the 2000 Super Bowl win by catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Produce eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, a franchise first.

Is currently the only Ram to have two 100-catch seasons (2003 and 2005).

And now, the social media push to get “Big Game Holt” into Canton has begun, beginning first with Bleacher Report.

Isaac Bruce becomes a Hall of Famer tonight. Torry Holt next? (via @BryanDeArdo) pic.twitter.com/oiZijPYoA3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 7, 2021

The managing editor of Downtown Rams Blaine Grisak is on board to see Holt get his bust.

Between 2000 and 2007 and 2002-2007, no player had more yards or receptions than Torry Holt. Only Marvin Harrison had more receptions from 2000-2005. (Holt ranked top-5 in TDs). Statistically the best WR in his era. It's time to get Holt into the HOF. — BGrisakDTR💭 (@bgrisakDTR) August 8, 2021

Robert Littal of BSO (Black Sports Online) is another one hopeful to see Holt get his gold jacket.

Got to get Torry Holt in there soon. Stats very comparable to Calvin Johnson. Led league in receiving yards twice, 8 straight seasons over 1100 yards. 80+ catches 8 years in a row. Super Bowl champ. Also cool nickname "Big Game Holt" https://t.co/iGrsku7Idk — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) August 8, 2021

And finally, Holt himself responded to this tweet from a fan regarding any future HOF status.

Ready for takeoff 🚀🚀 — Torry Holt (@AllHands81) August 8, 2021

The Darkhorse HOF Pick: London Fletcher

One of the best parts of any HOF ceremonies are hearing the underdog stories. Well, London Fletcher is a perfect example of that.

For starters, he was an undersized linebacker at 5-foot-10, 242-pounds. Next obstacle: He had to make the jump from NCAA Division III program John Carroll University to the NFL and went undrafted.

However, he established himself as a starting inside linebacker during the Rams’ 2000 Super Bowl run. And he became a locker room voice for the Rams’ defense and earned four Pro Bowl appearances toward the end of his 16-year career, which ended in 2013.

But his story of NFL perseverance began with the Rams, where he spent his first four seasons.

Four Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl title, a LB record of 256 straight starts and currently second all-time in solo tackles behind Hall of Famer Ray Lewis? Sounds like this underdog story from the Division III ranks is a future Hall of Famer to me. The former Ram definitely deserves a knock.