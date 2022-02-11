Star CFB Player & Rams Fan Shares Why he Won’t Play for L.A.

Imagine being someone who grew up near the Los Angeles Rams, cheered them on growing up, but as you get older you realize you don’t want to play for your childhood team.

I’m sure there are members of the “Rams House” scratching their heads in disbelief reading that introductory sentence just now. You’re probably asking “Who wouldn’t want to play for the Rams? Also known as the NFC champions for this upcoming Super Bowl?”

Well, that Rams fan happens to be a potential top 10 pick for the upcoming NFL Draft with some mocks believing he’ll go No. 1 overall. He also is one of the state of California’s most decorated prep football stars of all time — who starred at the very high school where the Rams held their Super Bowl fan rally on Monday, February 7 for season ticket holders.

And yet, this prized college football star and local L.A. standout Kayvon Thibodeaux told NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk on Wednesday, February 9 that he won’t be interested in suiting up for the team he loved anytime soon.

But once you find out why, most who live in the Golden State will probably understand what “K.T.” is saying.

Thibodeaux on why he Won’t Play for Childhood Team

Thibodeaux isn’t shy about his fandom for the NFC champs, saying to Mike Florio and Chris Simms “I’m from L.A. I’m a Rams fan.”

Florio jokingly prevented himself from asking if the Oregon star wanted to play for the Rams, before realizing they don’t hold any first round picks in the upcoming draft because of numerous trades they’ve made over the years including acquiring Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford — which came at the expense of sacrificing future first rounders. Thibodeaux is expected to fall no lower than the 10th pick in April’s draft.

But Thibodeaux interrupted and said to both men “I don’t know if I actually want to play for the Rams.”

Why?

“Because of tax purposes,” Thibodeaux said.

Well, the longtime California resident has a valid point. The state of California has a high tax rate for those who are single or married filing taxes separately — with a 12.3% tax rate for those who make $625,370 or more according to the website nerdwallet.com.

Regardless of where he plays, Thibodeaux’s rookie deal will likely be set beyond the $625,000 mark. The average NFL rookie salary for anyone who signs for two years or less is $660,000. But for someone like “K.T.” who will likely have the dollar figures skyrocket, he could make as many as $6,600,000.





Thibodeaux Being Projected to Play for Former Rival DC of the Rams

Could Thibodeaux experience the bright lights of New York City? Especially after building his young career in the affluent part of Southern California, West L.A.?

Heavy on Jets writer Paul “Boy Green” Esden picked up some nuggets via the mailbag of Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writer Albert Breer, which indicates that Breer believes the towering and explosively quick 6-foot-5, 255-pound Thibodeaux could end up with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh — who once drew up defenses to slow down Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Sean McVay while with the San Francisco 49ers.

Here is some interesting info via @AlbertBreer mailbag: he mocked Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) to #Jets but said ‘he has a little bit of a different personality’ w/e that means 🤷🏽‍♂️ I’d love to see him fit in this Robert Saleh defense opposite of Carl Lawson 🤤 #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/sBUur3StvS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 10, 2022

While Thibodeaux doesn’t believe he’ll be a member of his childhood team anytime soon, he still let it be known who he’s rolling with on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium.

“Until I get drafted, I’m a Rams fan,” Thibodeaux said.