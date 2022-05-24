Instagram Comment From Odell Beckham Jr. Sparks Rams Future Debate

The Los Angeles Rams have already begun team practices on the Cal Lutheran campus at Thousand Oaks, and Super Bowl winner Odell Beckham Jr. still remains unsigned and not cleared yet to participate in any drills.

Beckham remains in rehab mode following his devastating ACL tear during the Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, one comment on a fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver’s Instagram page has sparked the debate about Beckham’s Rams future — with fans of one AFC contender pleading for Beckham to come over.

The Comment OBJ Left

Heavy on Bills reporter Emily Bicks mentioned in this Monday, May 23 story that Beckham helped spark some intrigue from “Bills Mafia.”

How it all began: Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl wide receiver and the team’s newest $96 million wide receiver this offseason posted a workout update of his offseason work:

That got OBJ to slide through the comment section and leave this quote for Diggs.

“🐐 sheeeesh! Rock out slime, can’t wait to seee it,” was what Beckham Jr. shared.

But that comment not only led to more than 250 likes, it also attracted members of the Bills fan base.

“Come see it in Buffalo wearing the same colors,” was what one fan told OBJ.

“Come play with him, you know you want to play with a top 3 QB,” was what another fan told Beckham, referencing Josh Allen as the quarterback.

“Josh Allen to OBJ,” was what another fan posted underneath Beckham’s comment along with a head explosion emoji.

“Hop on the Bills’ wagon, next stop Super Bowl baby,” was another comment made by a Bills fan.

Beckham Has Been Mentioned as Possibility for Multiple Teams

The Bills aren’t strangers at pilfering away talent who lined up for the Rams. Especially this season.

During the March 2022 free agency period, Buffalo found a way to snatch unrestricted free agent Von Miller with a six-year, $120 million deal after the edge rusher delivered his second Super Bowl win as a Ram. Miller also happens to be close friends with OBJ — with Miller helping convince the perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver to come to L.A. once he was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

The two then embraced each other after securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share a moment after the Rams win the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lslDLxV28r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2022

Long story short, the Bills are considered among the possible suitors should Beckham sign elsewhere. Eric D. Williams of Fox Sports on Monday mentioned the AFC contender as a potential landing spot for Beckham.

Williams, though, also wrote down other possibilities: The New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. Regarding the latter team, Pro Football Focus writer Ben Linsey on May 5 mentioned the Pack as a strong suitor should Beckham go elsewhere.

However, the Rams are sounding like they won’t give up on OBJ.

What Rams Side & OBJ Have Said

Beckham first fueled some early speculation of where he wanted to go in responding to a Rams-themed tweet on May 11.

They kno whwre I wanna be 😂😂 just can’t play for free ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 11, 2022

And as mentioned by Heavy on Rams’ Conor Roche, Beckham has indicated he hopes to return to the champs.

He’s not the only one who sees a scenario where he’s in the Ram colors.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen on his radio show that he wants OBJ inside the “Rams House.”

“Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team. He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate,” McVay told Eisen on May 12. “Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”