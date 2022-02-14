Rams WR Odell Beckham Facing ‘Long Road to Recovery:’ Report

For the second time since November 2020, Odell Beckham of the Los Angeles Rams is dealing with a knee issue.

But this time, his latest ailment left gasps inside SoFi Stadium during the first half of Super Bowl 56.

Odell Beckham Jr. goes down with a non-contact knee injury. He was able to walk off on his own, and after a stint in the medical tent, he's headed back to the Rams locker room 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/7TGBZG11O9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2022

And now, following celebrating his Rams winning 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals, his 2022 season is in jeopardy following a Monday morning, February 14 report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL network.

Beckham Facing ‘Long Road to Recovery’

The league insider unveiled the news about Beckham’s condition at 10:03 a.m. PT.

“Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s Super Bowl win, source said. That means a long road of recovery for the free agent, who has a challenge to be ready for 2022. Beckham had 2 catches for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 moonwalk before the injury,” Rapoport tweeted.

Beckham was putting together an early case for Super Bowl Most Valuable Player with two huge catches for the Rams including scoring the game’s first touchdown. His receptions were either good enough to cross the end zone or gain 35 yards.

His touchdown spurred a reaction from fellow L.A. sports star and friend of Beckham’s LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James celebrates Odell Beckham Jr.'s touchdown 🤣pic.twitter.com/LHC8RKGWGv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2022

There was even the report that Hip-Hop superstar Drake won an $850,000 bet that Beckham would score in the big game.

Odell Beckham Jr. just caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and Drake won $850,000 because of it. What a time to be alive.pic.twitter.com/RLt1AWuyKK — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 13, 2022

And as Rapoport pointed out, Beckham hit the moonwalk before his injury:

Dance on 'em OBJ 🕺 Odell Beckham Jr. shows off the moonwalk after the opening touchdown. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bgmIr6pUJg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2022

But now, the 29-year-old Beckham is facing his latest odds.

In this Heavy on Rams story before the Super Bowl, Beckham went to Phoenix and trained at the very place where he did his NFL combine workouts to rehab from his devastating ACL tear during a time he was with the Cleveland Browns: Exos Sports. Beckham’s Exos trainer Nic Hill told Heavy that OBJ went through quad strength training and single leg squats to help lead to his return to the field.

Without Beckham, the Rams struggled for most of the second through fourth quarter until one final pulsating drive orchestrated by his quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams quarterback helped put together a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ate up 4:48 on the clock and saw Beckham’s teamamte Cooper Kupp gain a critical fourth down on a jet sweep.

Let's take a look at Cooper Kupp's historic TD drive in Super Bowl LVI After understandably losing a mismatch vs Germaine Pratt to set up 4th & 1, Kupp capitalizes on a nice rep from Bryce Hopkins to pick up a 1st and more on the jet sweep pic.twitter.com/qTAHlFszJw — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 14, 2022

Then came this strike from Stafford to Kupp, which falls in the “no look” category that stretched 22 yards.

Finally, the lob in the end zone that helped win it for the Rams:

A tearful Beckham still celebrated being a Super Bowl champion for the first time in his career.

Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/X3gyniskG5 — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Players Throw Support for OBJ Including Wanting to Change the Field Surface

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers went from being consoled by Beckham following the NFC championship game to being the one doing the consoling.

The All-Pro wide receiver took to Twitter to throw in his support of OBJ:

God Got You Bruddah🙏🏾.

Damn Mane🤞🏾@obj — Deebo (@19problemz) February 14, 2022

Samuel also congratulated Beckham and Kupp on the win over the Bengals.

But then came this vocal stance on Twitter by the third-year 49ers All-Pro:

Turf should be banned @NFL — Deebo (@19problemz) February 14, 2022

And in this Heavy on 49ers article, there were 49er players and other current and former NFL athletes who strongly reacted to Beckham’s injury by wanting the field surface OBJ played on to change immediately — citing injuries like the one Beckham suffered as one reason.