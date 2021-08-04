Report: L.A. Rams Sign Former AAF Guard, Waives OL in Camp Move

The Los Angeles Rams have made some alterations along the offensive line, which involves re-adding one player who last started in the now-extinct Alliance of American Football league while waiving another lineman.

First reported by Kevin Modesti of the Orange County Register on Wednesday, the Rams have signed guard Jeremiah Kolone (a practice squad member of the Rams) and has waived Jamil Denby.

Rams announced two moves with backup offensive linemen. They signed Jeremiah Kolone (on 2020 practice squad) and waived Jamil Demby (6th round pick in 2018). — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) August 4, 2021

Who is Kolone?

Kolone is the one getting his equivalent of a job promotion with the Rams.

He had been with the team’s practice squad until he was released in December. But now, the 6-foot-3, 291-pounder is getting another chance at cracking the 53-man roster as more transactions and cuts occur during camp, with August 17 the day when teams downsize to 85 but August 31 representing the final cutoff day for the best 53 options for the season.

Before partaking in an NFL career, Kolone played his college football at San Jose State. Kolone became a five-season veteran at the Silicon Valley university.

According to his SJSU bio, Kolone bounced between guard and center for the Spartans in 2017, with him lining up at center in week seven. Kolone’s final campaign, however, was cut short due to an injury.

The 2015 and ’16 seasons were arguably his best performances. Kolone earned back-to-back All-Mountain West Conference Honorable Mention honors by starting in a combined 25 games.

Kolone was only offered by SJSU according to his 247Sports page. He starred at Fallbrook High in San Diego County and was listed as a two-star prospect by the recruiting site. The 26-year-old from Pago Pago in American Samoa has never started in an NFL game.

Kolone, though, did have a brief stint with the San Diego Fleet of the AAF. In fact, there’s footage of him not blocking, but fielding catches.

⚓️ Whoever says offensive linemen can’t catch hasn’t been to @AAFFleet Training Camp! @Damien_Mama, @B_nunn54, @D_smoove72 made grabs followed by Jeremiah Kolone with the money ball! All reported as eligible! Pay up coach! 🙌🏈💰 #FleetTrainingCamp #GreatestShowOnSurf pic.twitter.com/PRwbuDMzBY — SDFleetPR (@SDFleetPR) January 13, 2019

Currently, the Rams offensive line is projected to supplant Austin Corbett at center after manning guard last year. Last year’s left guard starter David Edwards has taken first team reps at training camp. Meanwhile, Treymayne Anchrum and Bobby Evans are expected to help solidify the guard spots for the 2021 season. So the move to lure in Kolone could mean returning to the practice squad or working his way up the roster if there’s injuries or any other cuts.

Demby Has Been Released Before

For the former sixth rounder in the 2018 draft Demby, this isn’t his first time being waived by the Rams.

Since being selected at No. 192 overall by the Rams, Demby has been waived then resigned multiple times. So this latest waiving may not guarantee he’ll be gone from the Rams forever.

He was first waived by the Rams in September 8, 2018. However, three days later, he was claimed by the Detroit Lions. The Rams then welcomed him back to the team in December of that same season.

In January 2021, Demby was signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Rams per team reporter Stu Jackson.

Collegiately, Demby starred at the University of Maine at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. The 6-foot-5, 321-pounder was credited for helping solidify a Black Bear trench unit that was among the best at protecting the quarterback in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). He was named the school’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2016.