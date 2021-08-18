L.A. Rams Bust Out No Fly Zone on 2 Plays During Joint Session [WATCH]

Underneath gloomy skies mixed with rain, the Las Vegas Raiders and their aerial attack still came to test the Los Angeles Rams secondary in day one of their joint practice session on Wednesday morning.

But viral clips show that the Rams busted out their version of the “no fly zone” near Cal Lutheran at Thousand Oaks.

One was inside the red zone by a Ram who previously struggled in the last joint practice session the team had. The other breakup was by a linebacker looking to start come September 12.

Long Clearly Redeeming Himself From Cowboys Session

David Long Jr. was labeled as the one member of the Rams’ defensive backs that struggled the most from the joint practice they had with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard on August 7.

Looks like Long had a redemption moment.

Working against Keelan Doss, Long Jr. first appeared to be three yards behind the Raider when the ball was rifled toward the former UC Davis Aggie. Long, however, makes a beeline for the football and as Doss attempts his leap with the hands extended, the former Michigan Wolverine steps in, extends out his left hand and denies six…leading to a euphoric Rams sideline.

And the online praise soon followed for the slot cornerback Long.

No fly zone 🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️✈️

Before the first of two joint practices with the Raiders, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke highly of Long’s ability to make his own corrections on the field.

“David Long is doing well. Unfortunately, in practice he was one of the guys who we had to correct some things in the red zone – that high red versus Dallas,” Morris told L.A. reporters near the 11:35 mark of the video below. “And then Sean (McVay), he doesn’t forget anything. So, he came out ran the exact same plan, the next red zone fringe period and David played it. So he always talks about we’re going to make mistakes, but don’t make the same mistake over and over again. To watch those guys improve, and David Long being one of them, I’ve really been ecstatic with ‘D-Lo’ since I’ve been here. It’s unique to come in here and see a guy embrace everything you’re teaching.”





Sean McVay, Raheem Morris & Kevin O'Connell Post-Practice Press Conference 0:00 Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses what he wants to see out of joint practices with the Raiders later this week and his final takeaways from the Rams' preseason opener against the Chargers. 5:12 Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris discusses what he took away from his unit's performance in Saturday's preseason game against the… 2021-08-17T00:02:49Z

Once Injured OLB Had Highlight Swat

Another Ram showing he’s in redemption mode: Travin Howard.

And it’s the same Howard who lost his entire 2020 season due to a torn meniscus.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound Howard, however, became one of the aerial disruptors for the Rams during an 11-on-11 period. The former safety at Texas Christian University (TCU) dropped back into coverage near the 35-yard line with the Raiders’ Alex Ellis as the intended target. Howard, however, maintains his coverage area and swats down the pass while the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Ellis is blanketed.

One fan commented on Howard’s reaction via Twitter.

Nice jump on the route of it wasn't practice that's a easy pic!

Although one was hoping to see Howard pull the one-handed takeaway.

And via Vic Tafur, who covers the Raiders through The Athletic, the quarterback who threw it wasn’t QB1 Derek Carr. It was backup Marcus Mariota.

Was it a Flawless Day for the Ram DB’s?

From what it appears, not everything was perfection for the Rams.

Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Raiders managed to get two explosive air connections with one to 2020 first rounder Henry Ruggs III.

At least 2 air explosives against the Rams secondary today; this latest was Ruggs for a TD…Think Burgess one of the DBs and could not see the other from my place on the far field. Things tense on this side as Woods takes a tough hit over the top and ball falls incomplete. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 18, 2021

Tafur revealed it was two Ram DB’s beaten by Ruggs.

Ruggs beats two Rams DBs deep and Carr hits him. Big roar. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 18, 2021

There was, though, a Carr interception by a Ram per Tafur. The player who picked off Carr wasn’t identified.

So overall, the Rams’ pass defense had a strong outing in day one of three encounters with the Raiders, proven by two viral PBU’s and a takeaway.