Potential Rams Draft Target Has a Believer in AFC Executive: Sources

If the Los Angeles Rams do pivot to offensive line early with their 11 draft selections for the 2023 NFL Draft, they could capitalize on luring in one towering and consistent pass block option who isn’t anticipated to be taken on day one.

That prospect is Tyler Steen out of traditional college football factory the University of Alabama. Steen, even as one of the more dominating trench men in the Southeastern Conference with strong pre-draft reports, isn’t viewed as someone who’ll go between selections one and 31.

Perfect for the Rams in the event it’s finding protection for Matthew Stafford through their first set of picks. Not only is Steen viewed as a potential fit for the Rams, but one NFL executive told Heavy’s senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo on Wednesday, April 19 that he’d be surprise if Steen is claimed somewhere on April 27 in the draft’s first day.

“Tyler would definitely be a total first-round surprise. He has guard and tackle versatility, scored high on all the psych tests. Since there are almost no quality offensive linemen in this draft, he and a bunch of them will be over-drafted,” the AFC personnel executive told Lombardo.

Steen Would Bring Pass Block Prowess if Taken Into the ‘Rams House’

Ram fans will officially know who will be the first rookie class addition on April 28 for the draft’s second day, when the Rams make their pick at No. 36.

But count Lombardo as one who speaks highly of Steen in an area the Rams need: Pass protection.

“A four-year starter at the University of Alabama, Steen only surrendered 2.0 sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus,” Lombardo wrote.

And Steen’s career didn’t even begin with protecting passers including projected top five draft pick Bryce Young. He began his collegiate chapter trying to chase QBs as a defensive tackle for Vanderbilt.

But after transferring to Tuscaloosa, Steen would go on to establish himself as a fixture across the line of scrimmage for the Crimson Tide.

“Primarily a left tackle during his time at Vanderbilt and in Tuscaloosa, Steen checks in at 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, which could give him the ability to stay at tackle or slide to the interior,” Lombardo said.

Meanwhile, draft expert for nfl.com Lance Zierlein was another who took a liking to Steen’s pass blocking.

“He’s a vertical pass-setter who plays with good awareness to twists and blitzes. Steen uses length and hand resets to extend his mirroring,” Zierlein wrote.

How Low Could Steen go?

While a lot can happen during the NFL Draft, there’s the belief that Steen will be a top 100 pick — but will fall around the 90s selections.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic is one who projects that Steen will go before the 100th selection, as the draft expert has Steen falling to No. 92 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in his Monday, April 17 mock draft.

Brugler isn’t the only one believing Steen is third round material. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports is another who has the Crimson Tide blindside protector going in that round, but being taken at No. 80 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, one team that doesn’t pick until round three is the rival San Francisco 49ers. NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider and columnist Jennifer Lee Chan wrote down Steen’s name as a potential option the 49ers could work with.