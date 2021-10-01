Will the Rams Remain Unbeaten Over the Cardinals? The Picks

Somebody will have the NFC West lead all to themselves following the aftermath of the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams Sunday clash.

And someone will move to 4-0 overall at SoFi Stadium.

Who has the edge and who is the pick to win? Time to dive in.

Where the Vegas Odd Stand

This time, the Rams are walking into SoFi Stadium as the favorite after being labeled the underdog against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

The oddsmakers have given the Rams the 4.5 point advantage against their division rival. The Cards, however, began the week as a six-point underdog.

Draft Kings is the one going with a lower line for the Rams, listing them as a 3.5 favorite as of Friday, October 1.

Who is Picking the Rams?

More national analysts are feeling comfortable with picking the Rams over a team they’ve beaten eight straight times. Here’s who are choosing L.A. over Arizona:

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL Network, says Rams 30-21: Rosenthal points to the Rams having multiple matchup advantages outside. Also, even though the Rams have struggled running the football so far this year, a healthier Darrell Henderson and the Cardinals allowing a combined 336 yards on the ground the last two weeks point to the Rams finally having a breakout day with the ground attack.

Tyler Olsen, Pro Football Network, calls for Rams 27-23: Olsen sites the Rams having the edge in experience when it comes to handling fast starts in this one.

Frank Ammirante, The Gameday, picks the Rams to win 34-24: Cardinals red-hot quarterback Kyler Murray has struggled in past encounters with Aaron Donald and the Rams defense, Ammirante writes. Including bringing up Murray’s 75.8 QB rating in games against Donald and the L.A. defense.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports, predicts Rams 37-33: Prisco sites Arizona’s high-powered offense for the reason why this game will be a shootout that combines for 70 points.

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times, writes Rams to win 38-27: Farmer believes the Rams will win by the larger margin out of the national predictions, covering 11 points. Farmer says L.A. having the better defense swings the advantage to the Rams.

Emmanuel Morgan, New York Times, picks Rams by six: Morgan writes that the chemistry between Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will be the primary difference in this one, as both have proven to be dynamic together in the early outset of the season. Meanwhile, staying with the theme of the Ram defense, Morgan is another who thinks Donald, Jalen Ramsey and company will get the better of the early Most Valuable Player candidate Murray.

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN Rams beat reporter, says Rams 32-26: Thiry believes that strong QB play will make this addition of L.A./AZ go either way, but gives the victory to the home team.

Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Cardinals beat reporter, says Arizona in the upset 41-38: Weinfuss calls this bold prediction — Murray will have a 500-yard day; meaning 400 passing yards and 100 rushing yards. Plus he projects five Murray touchdowns.

Finally, four of five writers from The Athletic have picked the Rams to top the Cards and improve to 4-0 overall. That listing can be read here.