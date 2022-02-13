AFC Pro Bowler Shares how Rams’ Super Bowl Foe got Routed

Did the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, by any chance, take cues from their L.A. neighbor on the eve of the big game?

In a Friday, February 11 conversation with Heavy, Pro Bowl safety Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers shared how watching past films of the Rams on defense helped lead into his breakout 2021: By learning how James’ newest head coach Brandon Staley operated the unit.

But did the Rams, perhaps, pull a reverse of what James did by turning on some Chargers film in preparation of Super Bowl 56?

It could be a possibility. After all, James and the Chargers hold this claim: They were the first L.A. representative during this season to knock off the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in their 41-22 romp on December 5. And that game was the Bengals’ second-most lopsided defeat during the regular season — the other being the 41-16 shellacking at the hands of the rival Cleveland Browns on November 7.

James, while taking part in the Immersive Roller Skating Experience in Santa Monica sponsored by Gillette as part of Super Bowl week, shared with Heavy what the ‘Bolts did to pounce on the Rams’ next opponent.

James Revealed Biggest Key in Slowing Down Potent Bengals Offense

Along with the 22 points allowed, here’s what else the Chargers did in Cincy:

Hold the Bengals to 96 rushing yards.

Only allow 6-of-12 third down conversions.

Produce six sacks.

Force four takeaways.

The Chargers’ two-time Pro Bowl safety brought the heat and hammer: Finishing with seven tackles, three solo stops, 0.5 sacks and this hit on Joe Burrow:

This dead leg move by #Chargers Derwin James to sack Joe Burrow was absolutely FILTHY. James is everything to this team, and shows why every single week. 🎥: @DerwinJames | @chargers pic.twitter.com/eOEX4Yo1KN — Dan W. (@ChargersHomer) December 6, 2021

“It was a fun game, man,” James told Heavy. “It felt like two games in one: Because we jumped out to an early lead 24-0, then they kind of ran us down 24-22, but then we took off again. It was a good game against them.”

But how was James and the Chargers able to pummel the Bengals the way they did?

“We were able to get pressure on them early,” James said. “We felt that our front had a good game and we were able to get pressure on Joe Burrow. They missed a couple of throws and dropped a couple of passes. But we felt like all game, we were able to be disruptive.”

The front pressure did indeed set the tone right away. During the first offensive possession for Cincy, Uchenna Nwosu attacks Burrow’s blindside and gets enough of a hand extension to knock the ball out for the early turnover. Nwosu ended up leading the ‘Bolts with two sacks in the 19-point win.

Also, on a third-and-8 during the first half, Burrow loses seven yards on this play: He drops back five yards with no backfield help. Justin Jones, working against the center, takes advantage.

Lastly, on this third down play late in the fourth and this time, with a back in the backfield, the Chargers still cut through the middle of the Bengals’ offensive line on the delayed blitz by outside linebacker Drue Tranquill.

The Chargers were among many who exposed the Bengals’ front protection. And now, Cincy gets the league’s third best pass rush in the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13.

What Could Key the Winner in James’ Eyes?

The 25-year-old James and his Chargers brought the pressure and bottled the run to beat the Bengals…which could be the blueprint for the Rams if they broke down that Charger win in their film room.

But how can the Bengals pull one more upset in a postseason that’s seen them topple the AFC’s top seed Tennessee and the conference’s representative in the Super Bowl the past two seasons Kansas City?

“It depends on the running game with Joe Mixon,” James said. “I feel like the Bengals have to come out and establish that run game against that front, especially with Aaron Donald and Von Miller rushing you all day like their head’s on fire. You have to establish the run game and I’d say, if the run game is working for the Bengals, they have a chance. But if not, I’ve got the Rams winning.”

James’ appearance at the roller skating event near the Santa Monica beach was made possible by his newest partnership with Gillette. James also received a fresh new shave on site by the razor and shaving company.