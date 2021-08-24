2 Proposed Trades Has the L.A. Rams Swapping for Former First Rounder

Andre Dillard has gone from 2019 first round selection at offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles to a proposed trade option on the eve of the 2021 season, with the Los Angeles Rams mentioned as a potential landing spot.

Dillard, once selected at No. 22 overall out of Washington State, was linked to six different teams that could use his linemen services first written by Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon on Thursday, August 19. Gagnon then wrote another trade idea on Monday, August 23, that could work in luring Dillard to the team.

The Rams were proposed by Gagnon as a potential place where Dillard can eventually replace aging left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who will turn 40 in December.

“The Rams aren’t in bad shape at the offensive tackle position right now, but Andrew Whitworth will turn 40 this season and they could slide either Rob Havenstein or Joseph Noteboom inside depending on how interior battles play out,” Gagnon wrote. “Regardless, they’re going to need a potential long-term replacement for Whitworth, and it makes it harder to find that guy when you never pick in the first round of the draft (they don’t have another first-rounder until 2024).”

Dillard’s career has dealt with arm and leg injuries that has hindered his playing time. Torn biceps sidelined him in 2020 and just two weeks ago, suffered a knee sprain.

#Eagles LT Andre Dillard suffered a knee sprain recently, source said, and after an MRI is considered week-to-week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021

Dillard has missed significant time due to the knee injury and now, he’s in a position where he could end up losing his starting left tackle spot to former seventh-rounder Jordan Mailata. Hence why there’s the belief the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder should benefit more from a change of scenery.

What Would the Rams Give Up?

Gagnon mentioned two ideas that could lure Dillard to L.A. One of them? Sending one of their safeties to Philly in exchange for Dillard: Taylor Rapp.

“Rapp hasn’t panned out as a 2019 second-rounder for Los Angeles and the team has plenty of depth and talent at the safety position compared to Philly. That might trump a middle-round pick in Philly’s eyes,” Gagnon wrote.

While Rapp also endured his similar share of injuries with a knee sprain that sidelined him most of 2020, he is projected to start for the Rams at free safety according to the team’s unofficial depth chart. The 23-year-old Rapp also holds a base salary of $919,882 for this upcoming season that increases to $1,132,323 in 2022 according to Spotrac. He won’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2023.

But outside of the idea of swapping Rapp for Dillard, another idea is sending a day two pick (second or third rounder) to the Eagles. Even if the Rams reshuffle and place Noteboom at guard, that still leaves the team thin at tackle should Whitworth retire (he hinted on June 29 in the “Green Light” podcast with Chris Long that 2021 will be his last year). Adding Dillard, Gagnon says, would give the Rams “a relatively inexpensive player with room to grow in a new home on a rookie contract.”

Dillard’s current contract with the Eagles? Per Spotrac he has a base salary of $1,619,599 for this season.

Rams Have One UDFA Tackle Showing Improvement

The Rams have already brought their roster to the mandatory 80-player limit as of 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 24, which was the deadline for the league.

The team would’ve perhaps dove more into this proposal had left tackle Tremayne Anchrum dealt with a more severe injury he sustained from the Las Vegas Raiders game on Saturday. But, head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the 17-16 loss that the second-year lineman from Clemson will be fine, saying to reporters “He just kind of got his ankle rolled up on a little bit, but I think he’s going to be OK.” Which means he’ll be good to go for the Denver Broncos game to close out the preseason.

Meanwhile, undrafted free agent Alaric “A.J.” Jackson out of Iowa showed improvement in his pass blocking from his first NFL action against the L.A. Chargers, grading out at 66.1 overall which made him the highest graded blocker from the Raider game according to Pro Football Focus. As a pass protector, Jackson received a 72.5 rating versus the other L.A. team. But against the Silver and Black, Jackson rose to 82.8.