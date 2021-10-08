Finger Issues Plaguing Both QB’s on Rams & Seahawks [LOOK]

Bad fingers have been the theme of this Thursday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

Both Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson are playing through finger ailments. The former with an index finger ailment and the latter needing to get his middle finger snapped back in during the third quarter.

Wilson was the most recent finger ailment, which was caused on this hit captured by Pro Football Focus.

Stafford’s Injury to Index Finger

Stafford has his index finger wrapped up, as reported by both ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry and The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Matthew Stafford, who had his throwing hand index finger checked out, is on the field to take a knee and end a brutal first half.

Seahawks 7

Rams 3 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 8, 2021

The broadcast showed Matthew Stafford with a wrap on his index finger. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 8, 2021

Stafford also had this miscue during the TNF game:

Matthew Stafford finds a wide open Quandre Diggs in the back of the end zone 🎯

pic.twitter.com/rK6GrsBCIu — PFF (@PFF) October 8, 2021

Following that play, Rodrigue caught this sideline interaction involving Stafford and head trainer Reggie Scott:

Reggie Scott is placing some sort of tape on Matthew Stafford's throwing hand. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 8, 2021

Fox Sports Sideline reporter Erin Andrews asked about Stafford’s wrapped finger.

“It’s OK. It’s OK,” McVay told Andrews at halftime.

Well, looked like Stafford’s wrapped finger was OK as noted by McVay. Stafford found DeSean Jackson on a much needed 68-yard bomb here:

STAFFORD 🚀 DESEAN JACKSON Jackson: 25th career catch of 60+ yards 🤯

pic.twitter.com/ozp12vbCdr — PFF (@PFF) October 8, 2021

Rams Weapon Also Fights Through Pain

It’s been quite the turn of events for the Rams’ starting tight end.

Starting TE Tyler Higbee had to leave during the second quarter of the Thursday Night Football road game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams first reported that the veteran TE has a shoulder injury and his status became questionable.

Injury update: TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 8, 2021

Higbee’s injury occurred on this play during the second quarter.

Higbee was primarily used as a blocker for most of the game. He wasn’t targeted once by Matthew Stafford during the first half. His loss would’ve left Johnny Mundt and rookie Jacob Harris as the lone TE options.

Except they weren’t. As Higbee returned.

Not only did the 6-foot-6 target made his way back to the starting lineup during the third, he caught this touchdown pass from Stafford for his second TD of the season, and where he drew man coverage on Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams:

Tyler Higbee with a TD catch to extend the Rams lead to 16-7 pic.twitter.com/K9EerJfraZ — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) October 8, 2021

In the fourth quarter, Seahawks backup Geno Smith took some snaps as Wilson fought through his finger injury. Smith managed to connect with DK Metcalf on a 17-yard strike. Wilson was listed as questionable, per Fox’s Kristina Pink.