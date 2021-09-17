Rams DC Raheem Morris Points Out Key in Stopping Colts

Where does the focus lie for the Los Angeles Rams defense heading into their Sunday road showdown with the Indianapolis Colts?

Is it attacking Carson Wentz? Slowing down the run? Or is it stacking the box and forcing Wentz to throw?

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris pointed out none of that to the L.A. media on Thursday, September 16. But he did reveal the biggest key in stopping an AFC playoff team from a year ago: Getting them off-schedule, as he put it.

“You have to get them off-schedule,” Morris said Thursday. “If you could find a way to get any offense off-schedule, but particularly this one because of how ball control they can be with the two backs and force them to do a couple of things that they don’t want to do, like they got off-schedule last week in the second half, you’ll have an opportunity to dictate the terms.”





Play



Raheem Morris & Kevin O'Connell Talk Week 2 Preparation For Rams vs. Colts Matchup Los Angeles Rams coordinators Raheem Morris & Kevin O'Connell talk Week 2 preparation for Rams vs. Colts matchup this Sunday. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA Rams news, photos, and more by downloading… 2021-09-16T21:46:11Z

How Were the Seahawks Able to Neutralize the Colts?

Much of the talk surrounding the Colts’ 28-16 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks centered around how the ‘Hawks offense operated with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, a former Sean McVay assistant.

But the Seahawk defense, spearheaded by veteran coordinator Ken Norton Jr., drew up a masterful game plan as well – a game plan captured and broken down by longtime NFL analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger.

“Baldy” pointed out three plays that ruined the Colts’ game plans. Below, “Baldy” shows how veteran inside linebacker Bobby Wagner not only knows where the play will go, but how he becomes the difference maker in throwing the Colts ground game off-schedule.

.@Seahawks @Bwagz is an amazing player who finds the ball every play. In fact if you do nothing but follow #54 you will always find the ball. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/oZYR6eVEp6 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 16, 2021

Baldinger then points to a hustle play made by Kerry Hyder Jr., who was lined up as the furthest defensive end from the attempted screen pass by Wentz inside the red zone. What was supposed to be a touchdown for the Colts ends up becoming a touchdown-saver below.

.@Seahawks @KerryhyderJR makes a 4 point play here with straight effort. This is who he is! All effort team; #Seahawks made a great signing @TexasTechFB #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/YIBEnlUAnP — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 15, 2021

Lastly, “Baldy” shined light on a 4th down play that ended in a turnover on downs. But safety Jamal Adams looks as if he played a psychological game with Wentz.

.@Seahawks @Prez times this leap perfectly on 4-1 and who knows the impact but he sure was having fun in Indy being disruptive. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/FNXCgLZHn2 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 15, 2021

Can the Rams Throw the Colts Off-Schedule?

Here’s what the Rams are facing:

Battered offensive line: Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported on Friday, September 17 at 11:23 a.m. PT that All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is still being bothered by a lingering injury, which jeopardizes the potential trench clash between he and Aaron Donald. However, Zak Keefer of The Athletic tweeted he spoke to the fourth-year guard, which sounds like he’ll attempt to play. Meanwhile, the Colts team website revealed Friday morning that starting tackle Braden Smith is out with a foot injury.

Banged up Wentz: The new Colts QB needed foot surgery during August to remove a bone, first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Versatile Backs: If there are two weapons to account for, it’s the second-year pro Jonathan Taylor and fellow RB Nyheim Hynes. The 22-year-old from Wisconsin Taylor not only was a 1,000-yard back last year, but against Seattle he accounted for 116 total yards of offense on 23 touches. The 24-year-old Hines also tied Taylor for the lead in receptions with six against the ‘Hawks and totaled 82 yards on 14 touches. And because of the Rams’ inconsistency in stopping the run last week versus Chicago, the Colts will likely turn to both early to test the Rams.

However, the Rams will be going against a pass protection that surrendered three sacks last week. Indianapolis was additionally inconsistent on third downs, converting just five on 13 attempts (38.46% conversion rate).

The Rams are fully healthy on defense, making them capable of throwing Indy “off-schedule” as their defensive coordinator put it.