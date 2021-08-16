The Next Color the L.A. Rams Will See This Week? Silver & Black

From 1982 to 1994, the Rams and the Raiders shared the same city in front of their name: Los Angeles.

Now, the current L.A. representative will take on the former City of Angels team…three times.

That’s right, the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders will square off with one another in a trio of days this week. Two meetings will be joint practices at the Rams’ Thousand Oaks facility on Wednesday and Thursday, then the Saturday evening contest at 7 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s a closer look at what the Rams will likely expect from the Raiders, plus what the Rams may consider this week:

Much Faster Defense

Like the Rams, the Raiders are adjusting to a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley. Except for Bradley, he’s trying to reinvigorate a Raiders defense that was one of the league’s worst and ended up firing Paul Guenther during the season.

But word is, the Silver and Black defense is much more maligned and improved following the 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Here’s one example from Allegiant Stadium:

Blidi Wreh-Wilson showed off the 🐰 🐰#SEAvsLV | #RaiderNation 📺 FOX5 Vegas | 📱 Raiders app pic.twitter.com/NFGwMS1beQ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 15, 2021

And this aggressive blitz from pick No. 167 out of Illinois.

That blitz call came on the fifth play of the game, maybe secretly fitting for a fifth rounder. Nate Hobbs eventually became the talk of Sin City following the game after getting one sack of Geno Smith plus allowing one catch his side for five yards according to Pro Football Focus.

Even Jon Gruden took a liking to Hobbs’ game, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “We have a lot to look at before we make any conclusions, but we do like our fifth-round pick. There’s just certain guys that bring juice. They bring something to the game that others just, you can’t explain it. He’s one of these guys. He’s into it all the time.”

Outside of Hobbs, former UNLV linebacker Javin White took the most snaps at 38. The Raiders did start most of the first teamers from last year in Clelin Ferrell, Jonathan Abram plus played rookie Trevon Moehrig.

Oh, for a Rams running game that only reached 73 yards against the Chargers, they’ll be going against a Raiders defense that gave up 68 to the ‘Hawks. Yes, it was against Seattle’s reserves, but still, the guys who are in the lineup in the trenches are going to have to raise their level of play from Saturday’s showing.

Balanced Offense, Even without the Big 3 on Offense

Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller were not in the lineup for Vegas. But, in typical Gruden fashion, the Raiders showed balance on offense: 40 run plays, 39 passing.

And the ground attack was most impressive with Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons combining for 22 carries, 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Nathan Peterman took all of the quarterback snaps, finishing 29-of-39 for 246 yards but one interception. He’ll be going against a Rams defense that, while resting all of their starters, still surrendered 147 aerial yards and denied this red zone opportunity:

Who on the Rams Deserves More Playing Time?

Let’s address the QB’s first.

Bryce Perkins was the more impressive signal-caller. The offense looked so much faster and less mistake-prone with him out there. Of course, Ram fans probably remember him for this move on third down with nine yards to go:

Head coach Sean McVay even liked what he saw, telling the L.A. media “I thought he did a nice job. I was real pleased with him. You could see he had a couple of great off-schedule plays tonight. That third-down and nine, that’s definitely on SportsCenter tonight. It was exciting to be able to see. I thought the overall operation, getting in and out of the huddle, communicating some of the play call, sending the motions, mixing up your cadence. It’s definitely a good positive night for (QB) Bryce (Perkins).”

Maybe the Rams will allow Devlin Hodges to redeem himself. But Perkins showed he can provide a spark. Elsewhere, here’s who I believe deserve an increase in snap counts on offense:

Trishton Jackson: Still can’t get over that move he pulled to score the 4-yarder. I believe he should see an increase from the 24 snaps he took.

Jordan Meredith: The highest graded offensive player by PFF should get the start at right guard to see how he handles first team rigors, especially after a solid debut with a 78.5 grade and 26 snaps.

Jake Funk: The seventh rounder struggled in his NFL debut. Then again, his line had subpar results in the running attack. But maybe this game can serve as a good chance to see if Funk is capable of 15 carries or higher in an NFL setting, plus build from the 19 snaps he had versus L.A.