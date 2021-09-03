Rams Add to Practice Squad Including Signing Veteran RB

There were two open spots left on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, and the franchise has filled both including adding to the backfield room.

Just two days after announcing 14 members of the 2021 practice squad unit, the Rams announced on the morning of Friday, September 3, the additions of running back Greg “Buddy” Howell and defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.

LA Rams Practice Squad Transactions:

• Practice Squad DB Antoine Brooks

• Practice Squad Veteran RB Buddy Howell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 3, 2021

With two players Tremayne Anchrum and Ogbonnia Okonronkwo on injured reserve and rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the moves officially fulfill the Rams’ league requirement of having at least 16 players for the practice squad. The team also signed guard Jared Hocker to the unit on Thursday, September 2.

Who is Howell?

Though not on the 53-man roster, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound Howell helps fill a significant void in the RB room for L.A.

Currently, the Rams are down to three active backs for the upcoming September 12 home opener against the Chicago Bears: Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel and Jake Funk. The Rams did add Otis Anderson to the practice squad after clearing waivers, but the team is also without Xavier Jones who is dealing with an Achilles tear in his ankle.

The 25-year-old Howell is on his third NFL stop since 2018. The native of Coconut Grove, Florida entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic. While with the Owls, he owns the school record for best average yards per carry in a game at 13.5, which he delivered against Bethune-Cookman in 2017.

Howell wound up staying in the Sunshine State, signing on with the Miami Dolphins on May 11, 2018. The Dolphins waived him on September 1, 2018.

A day later, he was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans. In March of 2021, he was one of three players signed to a contract extension. However, he was released on August 31.

Howell played from 2014 to 2017 at FAU. He was a two-sport athlete at Roger Pollard High School in Coral Gables. He carried the ball four times for 16 yards in his last game with the Houston Texans on Saturday, August 28 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who is Brooks?

Brooks comes to the Rams as part of an injury settlement with his previous employer: The Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound safety came to Steel City as the 198th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from the University of Maryland.

In 2019, Brooks was named the Terrapins’ Most Valuable Player. He was named second team All-Big Ten by coaches in the conference and earned third team conference honors by the media.

Two of his best performances in the Big 10? One was a 10-tackle day against Ohio State on November 9, 2019 which led the Terps despite the 73-14 drubbing. Then, three weeks later, Brooks was one of three Terps who collected 11 tackles in the 19-16 loss to Michigan State.

One of his former college teammates? The Rams’ seventh round selection Funk.

Brooks, though, injured himself before the Hall of Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys with a lower leg ailment. Per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on August 24, 2021, Brooks was in a position to be the No. 1 option at slot cornerback for the Steelers. Missing playing and practice time due to his injury was a deciding factor in his waive from the Steelers.

Rams team reporter Stu Jackson noted that Brooks has a past background as a linebacker.