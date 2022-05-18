‘Super Intriguing’ Athlete Among the Rams’ Roster Changes

While the Los Angeles Rams loaded up on more talent post NFL Draft, this is unfortunately the time of year when certain names land on the waived/no recall list.

Five landed on that said list on Tuesday, May 17.

The team announced the waive/no recall on the following 2022 undrafted free agent signings: Tight end Roger Carter, defensive back T.J. Carter, linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, defensive back Daniel Isom and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

But of the five who parted ways, the first one was considered by two analysts as the following: A “super intriguing” addition, their “favorite of the group” and lastly, their pick to make the final roster.

What Was Said About the Georgia State Star

Before the Rams announced their transactions, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner (draft analyst) and Jourdan Rodrigue (Rams insider) gave their run down of each UDFA signing on Monday, May 16 — debating on who could fill some needed holes on the roster and which ones were considered the most intriguing.

Carter was among the UDFAs with the most praise next to center signing Jack Snyder from San Jose State, who was the subject of this Heavy on Rams story. But here’s what both analysts said about the 6-foot-2, 250-pound All-Sun Belt Conference performer beginning with Baumgardner:

“My favorite of the group and just a great example of a unique position that continues to see more attention from smart organizations. Everyone calls it something different, be it the F or H-back or another nickname. Utility knife, is my term. Carter is so springy athletically for a man his size and his agility is not only good enough to make him interesting in the pass game, but this is the type of player teams can move around as a blocker to add value. Not unlike the Ravens and 49ers have done with Kyle Juszczyk over the years.”

Rodrigue gave her take by indicating Carter had the kind of skill set that general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay were looking for, writing:

“It should be noted that the Rams’ ‘F’ spot — if they continue to utilize it similarly to how they have in previous years — is essentially up for grabs after the Robert Woods trade. This signing is also super intriguing to me because Carter seems to be a pivot from the ‘gadget’-type player head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have previously gravitated toward — the super-light, super-fast players who haven’t necessarily panned out. I think Carter will make the final roster.”

Per the Georgia State football website, Carter shattered the school record in receptions and yardage among tight ends. The native of Columbia, South Carolina caught 96 career passes for 1,224 yards and scored 12 touchdowns across five collegiate seasons. As noted by GSU assistant coach Josh Stepp on August 13, 2021, the tight end was what made the Panthers’ offense go.

Who Else Were Waived

The complete listings of the waive/no recall Rams were all skill position guys. Here’s who else were a part of the roster changes:

T.J. Carter: The cornerback from Texas Christian University (TCU) originally came to Fort Worth, Texas as a grad transfer from Memphis — where he delivered seven career interceptions and broke up 20 passes. At TCU, he moved to safety and went on to pick off just one pass. He did deliver a 12-tackle performance against Texas Tech.

Hughes-Murray: The former Oregon State Beaver was originally thought of as a potential versatile edge rusher by both Baumgardner and Rodrigue. The former noted that Hughes-Murray had “very good start-stop ability with his speed” plus came with “a lot of burst.” The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder produced 11 career sacks — six coming in his final season at Corvallis.

Isom: The safety also starred in the Pac-12 North Division but at Washington State. Baumgardner described him as “an aggressive safety with corner skills.” However, Rodrigue pointed out how Isom had a troubled Wazzu career that including being dismissed, then reinstated. Isom earned Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors in 2020.

McCutcheon: The lone Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) member of this group, McCutcheon finished his Montana State career in the top 10 with 1,741 yards (10th) and 13 touchdowns (8th). He was described as a “good, not great” athlete by Baumgardner.