Rams Being Urged to Take in $12 Million Ex-Pro Bowler Via Trade

Are the Los Angeles Rams suddenly losing trade suitors for Cam Akers?

Earlier on Monday, October 24, Akers was considered a potential idea for the suddenly running back needy New York Jets in the wake of the devastating torn ACL rookie Breece Hall endured in Week 7 — mentioned in this Heavy on Rams story. However, the Jets have since decided on Jacksonville Jaguars RB James Robinson.

BREAKING: Jaguars trading RB James Robinson to the Jets. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/V7s3KH3Tdz — NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2022

Akers’ name was additionally linked to the Denver Broncos, which would’ve swapped him for former two-time Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon. However, on the same day the Jets added to their backfield, the Broncos plucked away from the NFC West…but it was Marlon Mack from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

So again the question gets asked: Is anyone willing to snatch Akers via trade? And furthermore, who could come in as a possible replacement if Akers gets dealt?

Trade ideas might be becoming more diluted. However, one former Pro Bowler has been mentioned as a trade possibility. And there are analysts who are urging the Rams to inquire.

Former 1,000-Yard RB Possibly on the Move?

Kareem Hunt, the Cleveland Browns’ $12 million lead back and a Pro Bowler from his rookie season in 2017, is officially on the block.

That’s per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report through 247 Sports (owned by CBS Sports).

Kareem Hunt is on the block. I'm told this isn't just a "we listen to everything." #Browns https://t.co/zebC29sKta — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 24, 2022

Hunt’s name, though, had floated as a trade idea during the Week 7 slate of games.

Can I interest you in a gently used Kareem Hunt @RamsNFL? https://t.co/C2kkwpykgO — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 24, 2022

But even Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer believes it’s time for Hunt to be sent to the “Rams House.”

“Time for Browns to trade Kareem Hunt to the Rams. If they don’t it is front office malpractice,” was what the Cavaliers’ NBA reporter for the Plain-Dealer tweeted.

Time for #Browns to trade Kareem Hunt to the Rams. If they don’t it is front office malpractice. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 23, 2022

And, Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire on the USA Today Network cited the Rams as one of four teams who the Browns “could call” regarding Hunt on Monday.

“It is apparent the Rams are desperate for a running back as they actively look to move former second round running back Cam Akers,” Kinnan wrote. “This makes Los Angeles and their tendency to swap out draft picks for a “win now” move a clear candidate for the services of Hunt. While the Rams have been slow out of the gate after a Super Bowl-winning season in 2021, they remain just a game behind the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West.”

Kinnan added how “The addition of Hunt into their offense, even if it is just for 10 games or less, could help the Rams get back in position to jumpstart their repeat campaign.”

While Hunt is on his $12 million deal, he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023. His base salary is $1,350,000 per Spotrac.

The Rams possibly pursuing the 1,327-yard rusher from the ’17 season can help make up for not adding Christian McCaffrey, who the Rams were revealed to be one of the final two pursuers of the 2019 All-Pro.

Any Roadblocks in Trying to Land Hunt?

One reason why the Rams couldn’t land “Run CMC” was because the Rams never had a fourth rounder to offer the Carolina Panthers, all due to last year’s Sony Michel trade. Well, per Stainbrook, guess what the Browns are seeking?

“I think the Browns want a 4th,” Stainbrook tweeted.

However, sounds like there’s still a chance, with Stainbrook adding “Hard to see them [Cleveland] getting that [a fourth rounder].”

I think the Browns want a 4th. Hard to see them getting that. https://t.co/EDeVwqWiPc — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 24, 2022

The Browns may end up settling for something lesser than a fourth round selection if they deal away Hunt. Or perhaps pull an even swap with Akers involved, which would get Cleveland to take on Akers’ $1,171,185 base salary for 2022.

Either way, Akers and the Rams lost out on two potential trade suitors in Denver and New York — now meaning the list of options are starting to lessen. And Akers isn’t expected to suit up when the Rams return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 30.