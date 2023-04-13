Rams ‘Closely Linked’ to 2 Dynamic WRs Says Draft Insider

The 2023 Los Angeles Rams wide receivers are expected to be a more healthier group, with the vision from fans that they’ll reignite the fireworks of their Super Bowl 56 run.

But even with a rejuvenated receiving group, ESPN NFL Draft insider Jordan Reid on Thursday, April 13 revealed that the Rams “have been closely linked” to two dynamic wide receivers as potential additions inside the “Rams House.” They are Jayden Reed of Michigan State and Kayshon Boutte of LSU.

“Sources close to the Rams say the team will be trying to add pass-rushers and pass-catchers. Los Angeles knows it needs younger players who can rush the passer alongside Aaron Donald, but one of its bigger needs is on offense,” Reid wrote. “The Rams lack reliable receivers who can take some of the workload off Cooper Kupp, which is especially important with him returning from a serious ankle injury. Jayden Reed (Michigan State) and Kayshon Boutte (LSU) have been closely linked to the Rams as middle-round picks.”

Here’s a closer look at both.

One is a ‘Utility’ WR Who Runs a 4.45

While both wideouts were measured at 5-foot-11, Reed weighs less at 187-pounds.

However, the Spartan standout who runs a 4.45 40-yard dash time offers positional versatility at multiple WR spots — from the slot to the perimeter.

“Utility wideout with the ability to take snaps at multiple receiver positions while offering both kickoff and punt return talent. Reed looks smaller in many of his matchups, but he is rarely deterred by size,” wrote nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein.

Reed spent his final campaign in East Lansing catching 55 passes for 636 yards and scored five touchdowns. He had eight games of hauling in between four to nine catches — and that included his four-catch, 67-yard outing against College Football Playoff team Ohio State and snatching nine catches for 117 yards against Wisconsin.

In 2021, he produced his lone 1,000-yard season — hitting 1,026 yards while grabbing a career-best 59 receptions and averaging an astonishing 17.4 yards per catch. He also scored 10 touchdowns that season.

Including his one season with Western Michigan, Reed ends his CFB career with 203 catches, 2,866 yards and 26 touchdowns per Sports Reference.

If there’s a place for Reed on the Rams to start, it could in the old spot Brandon Powell vacated the punt returner. Reed comes with his own flair there.

Jayden Reed was a highlight machine in East Lansing. We asked the former @MSU_Football WR to rank his 5️⃣ favorite plays. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Cu5SfrxLHS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 12, 2023

The Other Was Once Considered a 1st Round Talent

As for Boutte, there was a time he had first rounder written on him — with his name being mentioned as the projected No. 26 overall pick by USA Today back on January 26.

But Boutte flopped at the NFL Scouting Combine, including turning in a disappointing 40-yard dash time of 4.5. He also delivered a 29 inch vertical jump. Even Zierlein added “The ball skills are a little disappointing, with too many drops showing up on tape.”

However, he’s got a past history of stepping up in big games…and LSU played in a lot of them as a Southeastern Conference school. Boutte caught seven passes against Alabama and delivered 115 yards against Florida. He also hit 107 yards against national champion Georgia.

Boutte, despite his combine time, shows enough separation through his speed when going one-on-one with a cornerback. He also has a strong bend of the hip that allows him to brake hard and get open. But what could really win the Rams over: The catch-and-run ability he’s shown on Saturdays.

KAYSHON BOUTTE IS GONE! TOUCHDOWN LSU. pic.twitter.com/sQbMK7MqtM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

Boutte was given a fourth round grade by Bleacher Report. Pro Football Network meanwhile has Boutte falling to the fifth round at No. 159 to the Atlanta Falcons.