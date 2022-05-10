Expert Ranks Rams Player in Top 5 for Fantasy Football in 2022

With the bulk of the NFL offseason behind us, it’s not too early to start looking ahead to the 2022 regular season.

ESPN’s fantasy football guru Matthew Berry released his first player ranking for the 2022 fantasy season. Berry’s top 100 list of players for fantasy includes a few Los Angeles Rams players, including one in the top five.

Cooper Kupp Gets Top Fantasy Receiver Nod For Upcoming Season

Cooper Kupp had a monsterous 2021 season, which in turn makes him one of the top players to watch for fantasy purposes entering 2022.

Berry has Kupp ranked as the top receiver for fantasy and the No. 4 player overall, trailing just three running backs (Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, and Chargers’ Austin Ekeler).

Kupp getting top-ranked receiver status for fantasy purposes shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The soon-to-be 29-year-old won the receiver triple crown in 2021, leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16). In half-point per reception leagues (PPR), Kupp was the best non-quarterback and the fifth-overall point-getter in 2021, getting 367 points. In PPR leagues, Kupp was the No. 1 overall player with 439.5 points. Kupp didn’t dominate as much in standard scoring leagues, scoring 294.5 points, which was the 13th-best in such leagues.

First crack at a post NFL draft top 10. Biggest struggle for me was safety of Harris’ volume vs week winning upside of the 7-9 WR. Full top 100 avail on https://t.co/B59CVviUvd. pic.twitter.com/eXr6jd0UWv — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) May 9, 2022

It’s crazy to think that Kupp was able to do all of that in just his first season playing with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Prior to Stafford’s arrival to Los Angeles, Kupp did put up good numbers in his first four seasons in the league. However, he only cracked 1,000 receiving yards once and had 24 receiving touchdowns for his career. So, Year 2 with Stafford already looks promising.

Two Other Rams Crack Top 100

Los Angeles’s potent offense is represented in more than one way on Berry’s list.

Running back Cam Akers is ranked 27th-overall on this list, making him the No. 15 running back on Berry’s list. Akers is definitely an interesting player to project for the 2022 season. As a rookie in 2020, he rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns while splitting carries with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown.

Akers looked poised to be the Rams’ top rusher for the 2021 season. However, he tore his Achilles in July, which kept him out for all but one game in the regular season. Akers did return for the playoffs, but he ran for just 172 yards on 67 carries (2.6 per carry) and didn’t have a touchdown over four games.

Akers should be the Rams’ starting running back entering 2022, but he won’t be alone in the backfield. Henderson also projects to get a lot carries as he’s rushed for over 600 yards in each of the last two seasons and has played a minor role in the passing game. Rookie running back Kyren Williams could also enter the mix if he plays strong enough in training camp and the preseason, which would make getting fantasy points from Akers even more difficult.

Newly signed receiver Allen Robinson also cracked Berry’s top 100, coming it at No. 74 overall and the 34th-ranked wide receiver.

Robinson’s had some outstanding seasons stat-wise. In 2015, he had 1,400 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns for the Jaguars. In 2020, he had 1,250 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns with the Bears.

He struggled though in Chicago last season. Playing with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, he caught 38 passes for 410 yards and a touchdown. Those are all the lowest in his eight-year career outside of his injury-shortened 2017 season.

Robinson’s career-worst year could be explained by playing for a Bears team that went 6-11 with a rookie quarterback that struggled. If that’s the case, then playing with Stafford should do wonders for Robinson.

Play

Highlights: New Rams WR Allen Robinson's Top Plays Of 2021 Season Watch Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson's top plays from his 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA Rams news, photos, and more by downloading the app!… 2022-03-18T23:32:53Z

Speaking of Stafford, he wasn’t included in Berry’s list. Now, quarterbacks typically aren’t as valuable in fantasy as they are in the actual game. But Berry’s exclusion of Stafford is a bit eye-raising as he included 10 quarterbacks in his top 100, and Stafford was fifth in points for quarterbacks in 2021. Quarterbacks who have an ability to gain yards on the ground do have a bit more valuable in fantasy. Stafford doesn’t possess that ability as he ran for just 43 yards in 2021, so Berry is likely punishing Stafford because of that.