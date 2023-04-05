Rams Had Private Meeting With Breakout Combine Performer: Report

One of the more explosive prospects from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, best known for blazing his 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at 282-pounds, has met privately with the Los Angeles Rams.

Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of NBC 2 Houston on Tuesday, April 4, Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore was the breakout combine star who had a meeting with the Rams — sparking new intrigue about the possibility of his uncanny athleticism coming into the “Rams House.”

Northwestern Star had Combine for the Ages

Adebawore once arrived to Indianapolis as a rather small 6-foot-2, 282-pound defender with 12.5 sacks…across four seasons at Northwestern. Pass rush production like that, especially facing Power 5 competition, often would get NFL teams to lower the expectations of his draft process.

But that all changed the moment Adebawore stepped onto the Lucas Oil Field grass. He delivered one of the more head-turning workouts in combine history.

His unofficial time was under the 4.5 mark. His second run still placed him in elite company — as he ran faster than most tight ends and brought outside wide receiver speed onto the field.

But there’s more. Adebawore leaped to a vertical jump of 37.5 inches even with his rather diminutive stature. He also delivered a broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches.

He instantly went from undersized defensive lineman option who’s a natural edge rusher to someone who raised his draft value. Now, Adebawore has been hailed as a potential late first round sneak in, with ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid projecting he’ll land at No. 31 overall to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to end day one of the draft.

Meanwhile, Reid’s fellow ESPN draft colleague Todd McShay is another who’s become fascinated by the ceiling of Adebawore — plugging him as the projected No. 29 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. McShay’s reasons are the Saints losing three of their trench defenders via free agency, providing the need for an extra trench presence. McShay described the Wildcat star’s game as a hybrid edge rusher and three technique interior defensive lineman.

Thought of Adebawore in the Rams Defense Has Got to be Nightmarish for Opponents

Ram fans, even the Rams front office, have got to be enticed by Adebawore…with thoughts of how much of a nightmare he can be for opponents dancing in the head of both the fan and executives thinking about his prospects on the Rams.

For starters, he can put offensive linemen on skates through his leverage and cat-quick feet — getting the lineman to do a much different version of a backpedal.

Even with that height and frame, he proves he’s not the kind of defender you leave with a tight end. The results can be destructive:

I'd recommend not blocking Adetomiwa Adebawore #99 NW with a TE. Doesn't end well pic.twitter.com/XQys2EFcLs — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) April 4, 2023

But of course, there’s that edge quickness that was on display before the combine that’s helping him get more notice:

Adetomiwa Adebawore of @NUFBFamily showed off the charts power vs Ohio State this season and good explosion off the edge here against Miami (OH). Once a sleeper but now looks like a round 1 lock. pic.twitter.com/3HByVxtq4S — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) March 31, 2023

The thought of him and Aaron Donald together has got to be a nightmarish thought for the offensive line coaches and coordinators who would have to game plan for both. Donald has proved he’s yet to lose his snap quickness and his array of hand moves. Donald next to a defender with 4.49 speed off his three-point stance is going to promise even more one-on-ones for “A.D.” And that’s still a nightmare to think about.

Of course, the Rams would have to hope the Northwestern Wildcat falls to the second round. Or the Rams can make the bold move and try to trade up to nab him. Regardless, Adebawore is definitely on the Rams’ draft radar — and capable of bolstering the Rams.