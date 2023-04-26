Rams Have a Hater in the Form of $71.5 Million Pro Bowl Wideout

Sometimes, the Los Angeles Rams aren’t well received by opponents the moment they line it up on the field. And for one Pro Bowl talent armed with a $71.5 million contract, he’s not shy to admit his disdain for the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel was asked on “Cold as Balls” with Kevin Hart from LOL Network on Tuesday, April 25 who brings out his competitive fire. Samuel’s short, but verbose, answer was the team he faces twice a year.

“I hate the Rams with a passion,” Samuel told the actor and comedian.

One name mentioned in the segment was a former Ram who’s had his share of battles with Samuel in Jalen Ramsey. Though he and Hart shared they do like Ramsey as a person, Samuel and Ramsey have had their feud — which includes the 2022 season troll job done by Samuel after the 49ers’ 24-9 win in Week 4 — which saw Samuel tally six catches for 115 yards and scored one touchdown on a 57-yard swing pass.

While Samuel’s 49ers have gotten the better end of the rivalry with the Rams including sweeping the 2022 series, the Rams still likely are embedded in Samuel’s mind after the 20-17 NFC title game Rams win at SoFi Stadium — which saw Samuel in tears on the bench and in being the last to walk off the field for S.F.

Could Samuel vs. Ramsey Rivalry get Stalled?

While many fans and analysts who follow the NFC West always looked forward to two Pro Bowlers lining up across from each other, the 2023 campaign now comes with the Rams trying to figure out who will cover Samuel once they meet in the regular season.

Ramsey was moved before the start of the March 15 free agency period, with the Miami Dolphins orchestrating a trade to land the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback. And with the swap, Samuel and Ramsey won’t have any regular season encounters for the first time in Samuel’s NFL career.

Ramsey’s Dolphins are facing NFC East competition for the 2023 season while also taking on the Carolina Panthers as part of their upcoming interconference slate of games. The Rams, meanwhile, will be taking on the AFC North gauntlet while also doing a road trip to Indianapolis.

The next time Ramsey and Samuel are expected to lock horns won’t be until the 2024 season — as Samuel’s 49ers are set to travel to Miami to take on the former Ram and the Dolphins. That’s also the season that’s expecting Ramsey to have his “Rams House” homecoming as the Dolphins are slated to travel to SoFi Stadium.

The Rams can now turn to the NFL Draft starting on Friday, April 28 to determine who becomes the cornerback replacement for the Super Bowl 56 winner Ramsey…plus find someone who can match up to Samuel down the road when he’s on the field.

Will CB be Taken First? ESPN Analyst Makes his Pick

A lot is still up in the air as far as who the Rams will begin their draft with at No. 36 overall. There’s the continuous thought of the franchise immediately going after Ramsey’s replacement (D.J. Turner of Michigan has been a popular choice by various mock drafts) or even turning to wide receiver in the aftermath of the Allen Robinson trade.

But there’s the additional highly-thought of scenario of seeing an edge rusher come off the board.

That said, Matt Miller of ESPN now projected on Tuesday that the Rams will snatch towering 6-foot-5 Keion White of Georgia Tech — which would link him up with a fellow former Yellow Jackets defensive lineman in L.A. DL coach Eric Henderson.

“At 284 pounds, White has power and positional versatility. The Rams currently have two street free agents projected to start at defensive end and must add multiple pass-rushers in this draft. White is game-ready and could move throughout the defensive line in Raheem Morris’ scheme,” Miller wrote.