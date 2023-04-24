Rams Lose Super Bowl Champion Defender to $8 Million Decision: Report

One of the longest standing unrestricted free agents on the Los Angeles Rams has finally found his 2023 home, as nose tackle A’Shawn Robinson agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the New York Giants on Monday, April 24 with the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo first to report.

Robinson, during his free agent process, has long been a potential target for the Giants. The veteran nose tackle visited the franchise during the 2023 free agency cycle in March.

Robinson Provided an Anchor to Rams Defensive Line Including During Super Bowl Run

Though Robinson is less heralded compared to Aaron Donald and was overshadowed by the likes of Von Miller and Bobby Wagner on the Rams’ defense, the massive 6-foot-4, 330-pounder was still a valuable anchor for the Rams.

With his combination of girth and a powerful upper body, Robinson helped clog the middle to free up “A.D” and company during his time with the Rams. The native of Fort Worth, Texas went on to deliver his best tackle season in 2021 with 67 stops including 33 solo (one shy of his previous best of 34 in 2018 with the Detroit Lions). Robinson additionally tied his best sack total with two and delivered a personal best two forced fumbles.

While Robinson had gotten used to playing for national titles with the University of Alabama, the 2021 season culminated in his first-ever Super Bowl victory. He produced six tackles including five solo stops in that climactic 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Robinson officially ends his Rams career with the following per Pro Football Reference: 35 total games played, 24 starts, 121 career tackles, 61 solo stops, six quarterback hits, four tackles behind the line of scrimmage, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

He joins fellow Super Bowl champ with the Rams Greg Gaines as defenders who agreed to one-year deals elsewhere. The fellow interior defensive lineman Gaines signed his deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that’ll pay him $3.5 million — plus also get him to join another former Ram in quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Robinson, meanwhile, will rejoin another former Ram in safety Terrell Burgess who also captured the Lombardi trophy with Robinson, Gaines and company.

Do Mock Drafts Have the Rams Beefing up the Defensive Line Early?

Now that Robinson is officially out of L.A., that leaves two open defensive line spots inside the “Rams House.”

Is this an area the Rams are projected to address first with the NFL Draft on the horizon on Friday, April 28 when the Rams start with pick No. 36?

Chad Reuter of nfl.com has this trade thought in his Friday, April 21 mock draft: The Rams get out of the 36th selection, but move down to No. 46 in a deal with the New England Patriots. From there, the Rams nab BJ Ojulari out of LSU. The edge rusher has been long considered a potential Rams fit. However, a recent Zoom meeting with the Rams pointed to the franchise increasing their interest in the Tigers standout. Reuter doesn’t have the Rams addressing the interior defensive line until selection No. 182 of the sixth round — where he has Cameron Young of Mississippi State falling there.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports doesn’t have the Rams beefing up the inside of their defensive line but predicts they’ll focus on edge rusher and offensive line — with center John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota being the Rams’ first selection.