Rams Seen as Potential Landing Spot for DE in NFL Draft

Barring some unexpected wheeling-and-dealing, the Los Angeles Rams will not be participating in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27.

However, with the Rams currently holding pick No. 36, the team will be on the clock early-on in Round 2 on April 28. This means that Los Angeles will still be in a great position to land a player with the potential to make an impact in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brent Sobieski said that while the Rams are not in “uncharted territory” given that the organization has not had a first-round draft pick since 2016, he believes that a “first-round-caliber player will likely fall into the team’s lap” with the fifth pick of Round 2.

Sobieski lists a trio of players that would fit the Rams needs, and are likely to be available when the team is on the clock.

One of these talents is Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV.

McDonald’s Draft Potential

The Los Angeles Rams pass rush lacked its 2021 punch last season, falling from 50 sacks to just 38. Linebackers Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner — both of whom are now departed —led the team with just 9 and 6 sacks, respectively. There is a desperate need for reinforcements for the Rams to enhance their ability to get to the opposing team’s quarterback.

Will McDonald IV gets the pressure/sack against Wright pic.twitter.com/Lt5bvYJZiL — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 1, 2023

McDonald fits the bill. He is ranked as the No. 3 defensive end available in the draft, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com. At the NFL scouting combine, he posted a vertical jump of 36 inches and a broad jump of 132 inches. He also turned in a 40-yard dash time of 4.62 seconds at the Cyclones’ pro day.

Edge Rusher Will McDonald IV slow-mo’ing it to 36” on the vert. Pretty awesome for a D-End💪 pic.twitter.com/s4VGWYUL0E — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 2, 2023

In five seasons at Iowa State, which included a redshirt season in 2018, he amassed 34 sacks, 78 solo tackles, and 11 forced fumbles, according to ESPN.

His sack numbers fell from 10.5 in 2020 and 11.5 in 2021 to just five during his senior season, but this was attributable to Iowa State playing him as more of an all-purpose defensive player rather than a concentrated pass rusher.

Sheesh Will McDonald IV 😤 🌪 pic.twitter.com/hrbVSPzZxy — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

McDonald has played linebacker, defensive line, and even saw some time in the secondary during his collegiate days in Ames, Iowa. He leaves the Cyclones as a as a three-time All-Big 12 first-teamer.

Play

Will McDonald IV Ultimate Iowa State Highlights 🌪️ || HD Will McDonald IV Ultimate Iowa State Highlights 🌪️ || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2023-02-13T23:40:00Z

An impressive physical specimen with multi-sport athletic ability, McDonald also lettered in basketball, baseball, and track in high school. He told reporters at the scouting combine that he wasn’t approached to play football until his junior year of high school.

McDonald’s Potential for the Rams

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell raved about McDonald in an interview with the Des Moines Register, saying:

“Will has physically and football-wise gotten better leaps and bounds every season he played here. The one thing he has from an elite trait that the NFL is looking for is the ability to affect the quarterback. I feel he’s the most elite player I’ve been around in that respect, whether it’s a sack, knocking down balls, disrupting timing with his athleticism, or making the quarterback uncomfortable. In that league, everybody is looking for those traits.”

Will McDonald IV has 34 5/8 inch arms and a 42 inch vertical. pic.twitter.com/f4RHcs5FSy — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 29, 2023

With the Rams, a versatile pass rusher such as McDonald could fit in as a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 linebacker. Or, simply be a do-it-all type of defender that could play in any number of schemes depending on the situation, as he did at Iowa State.

Iowa State put 6-foot-4, 239-pound Will McDonald IV inside the tackles on 20% of his snaps in their three-man fronts, and probably wondered why he got washed out. You put him outside the tackles, and it's just one big splash reel. Could have a Haason Reddick-level impact. pic.twitter.com/X44hxsXXQl — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 25, 2023

The knocks on McDonald, is his lack of mass — his 6′-3″ frame carries just 236 pounds, according to his official Iowa State bio — and his age of 23. Some NFL teams will reportedly cross him off their list due to his “advanced” age,” but the mass issue can be remedied if the Rams were to see fit.

However, with the number of teams reportedly interested in McDonald, there is a chance he could be taken by the time the Rams pick. Either way, a talent of his caliber likely won’t be waiting long to hear his name called.