Rams HC Sean McVay Raves About Addition Of Ex-Chargers OL

The Los Angeles Rams have made a flurry of roster moves leading up to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Sean McVay and Les Snead aren’t sitting around and waiting for things to get better. Instead, they are working the market and trying to improve the team on the fly.

One of the more underrated signings was the addition of offensive lineman Oday Aboushi. The former Los Angeles Chargers OL signed with the Rams practice squad a week ago. However, the Rams saw a couple of injuries upfront alter their plans: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Brian Allen both suffered injuries in Week 2.

In turn, Aboushi gets the quick promotion to the 53-man roster, and he could see some playing time in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sean McVay Raves About the Addition of Aboushi

Aboushi is a seasoned veteran who has been around the NFL, so head coach Sean McVay is excited to add a player of his caliber at this point in the season. The Rams HC spoke about him on “The Coach McVay Show.”

“That’s a big deal, to be able to get him. He’s a guy that has a bunch of starts in this league. A tough, physical competitor. Really enjoyed the way he handled himself, I thought he did a nice job this past week just immersing himself into our culture and our team. He’s definitely a guy we have confidence that could step up and be available.”

Those are some strong words from McVay, and any time a player joins the practice squad, it is all about learning a new system and scheme. Yet, Aboushi could be thrown into action as soon as Week 3, especially with the flurry of injuries that have struck the Super Bowl Champions so far.

Nonetheless, McVay feels confident in Aboushi if he needs to play.

Aboushi’s Career

Oday Aboushi has been around the NFL quite a bit. Before signing with the Rams, he had stops with the following teams: New York Jets, Houston Texas, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, and the Chargers.

Aboushi was off to a terrific start with the Chargers before suffering a torn ACL and missing the remainder of the 2021 season.

Aboushi was also playing well with the Lions before going to LA, so the Rams have a talented offensive lineman joining the roster.

Aboushi has 47 starts in his NFL career, and one of the best things about him is his versatility. He has played both guard spots, so McVay can use him where he needs to in hopes of the Rams offensive line getting a bit of a jolt.

In other news, the Rams added center Matt Skura to the practice squad, and they might have to activate him to the 53-man roster soon if these injuries continue.

Skura has 65 starts in his long NFL career, so the Rams now have two veterans who have started plenty of games in the league. Let’s see if either one –or both — earns some playing time Sunday in a huge NFC West battle with the Cardinals.