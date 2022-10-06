Rams React to Facing ‘Draft Reject’ Who’s Been Red-Hot

He was once labeled as a “draft reject on some team’s boards” before he entered the NFL back in 2017. Now, he’s the newest starter the Los Angeles Rams have to game plan for and take seriously.

And as the Rams aim to reignite their pass rush after getting zero sacks against Jimmy Garoppolo in the Monday, October 3 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams get that opportunity against Cooper Rush.

Rush, however, has become beloved in Dallas with his unbeaten record and immediately busting the Cowboys out of an early offensive slump this season. He’s thrown seven touchdowns and just one interception in four starts and has gone from undrafted to undefeated at 4-0.

He’s become a feel good story going from not being drafted at all. Back then, the signs were there that it was going to be boom or bust for the next QB the Rams have to prepare against.

“His body type and lack of functional arm strength will immediately make him a draft reject on some team’s boards, but that could be a mistake. Processes as quickly as any quarterback I’ve studied over the last five years and has the anticipation and accuracy to counter his lack of velocity. Mental makeup and consistency of production make him a legitimate NFL roster candidate,” was what nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote five years ago.

Now, what do the Rams think of the red-hot Rush before their Sunday, October 6 encounter?

Aaron Donald Chimes in

Aaron Donald, as Ram and NFL fans know, isn’t one who takes too kindly of quarterbacks with 100 career sacks as proof. “A.D” also rarely has something nice to say about the guys he’s always trying to tussle down.

But it was different on Thursday, October 6 as Donald has recognized how well Rush has taken advantage of his opportunities.

“He’s playing good football,” Donald told the L.A. media at the Rams’ Thousand Oaks facility. “Obviously he’s mobile. He’s not looking to run but he can run. He’s just playing good football — he’s making good throws and he’s being accurate. He’s looking good on film.”

Dallas remains an offensive minded team with a Super Bowl winner as head coach. Yet, Dallas has made sure to cater to Rush’s strengths as Dak Prescott remains out with a thumb injury. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (who Zierlein once compared Rush to pre-draft) has Rush operating a quick strike approach with play-action incorporated in. Included is his first 2022 touchdown pass that only needed three seconds for him to strike.

Cooper Rush has the first passing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/B1VF7b0K9a — Good Times Sports (@GoodTimesSport) September 18, 2022

But even before his fast 2022 start, Rush showed a knack for identifying the mismatch and taking advantage with this less-than-three-seconds approach:

Donald and the Rams will need to either match Dallas’ speed once the ball is snap or be the quicker unit. But above all, Donald let it be known the defense must be more aggressive in getting to the passer.

“We’ve got to be stout in the run and we’ve got to get after the quarterback,” Donald said. “We’ve got find ways to get to the passer. And it starts with up front with us getting off and guys got some one-on-ones we’ve got to win. Trying to find a way to effect them. It’s what we didn’t do last week and we’ve got to do this week.”

Rams DC Explains What he’s Seen

In half of the Rams’ games this season, opposing teams have surpassed the 300-yard passing mark.

The good news: Dallas, even with Rush orchestrating the attack, is yet to hit past the 300 aerial yards. But the bad news: The Rams are three yards away from already allowing 1,000 yards through the air and have surrendered six touchdowns — placing them in the middle of the 32-team NFL pack.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris believes improvement from the pass rush to eliminating missed tackles is a must. But Morris has been impressed by the former “draft reject.”

“I think it’s just execution. He has complete ownership of the offense,” Morris told reporters. “You can tell how he steps to the line of scrimmage and barks out signals and calls, then changes at the line of scrimmage. You can tell by his command of the hard count and how he can get people jumping offsides. You can tell by this tempo offense when they get to the line of scrimmage and getting out plays. You’re talking about a guy who’s got complete control of the offense and is playing really, really well.”