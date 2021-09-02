Rams Shifted Back to Familiar Territory This Past Preseason: Analytics

Sure, the Los Angeles Rams offense looked completely different during three games in August. After all, they went without Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Matthew Stafford etc. plus relied on the arm and legs of Bryce Perkins and the speed of rookie Tutu Atwell.

However, the Rams did return to a familiar look on three Saturdays – a scheme that they once used to take the league by storm once Sean McVay put on the head coach headset. The scheme: 11 personnel.

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus unveiled the biggest takeaways of the 2021 preseason for each team on Thursday, September 2. And his top observation for the Rams? The team returning to the three wide receiver, one tight end and one running back set that turned them into an offensive juggernaut in the first two years of the McVay era.

What PFF Observed & How the Scheme Worked Before

Here’s what Linsey pointed out in his article in scrutinizing the Rams this August:

“The Rams lined up in 11 personnel — one tight end, one running back and three wide receivers — on 81% of their offensive snaps in Sean McVay’s first three seasons as head coach. That was comfortably the highest rate in the NFL. That trend started to shift in 2020, dropping to 64% (13th) with a related spike in 12 personnel. “This preseason saw another move, as the Rams led all teams in 11 personnel — with 89% of their offensive snaps coming in the grouping. Yes, it’s just the preseason, but the additions of Desean Jackson and Tutu Atwell at wide receiver paired with the loss of Gerald Everett could lead to Los Angeles moving back to more three-receiver sets.”

Back in October of 2018, Steven Ruiz of USA Today’s For the Win wrote this breakdown of McVay’s offense, often referred to as the “illusion of complexity.” Among two key elements Ruiz pointed to: The Rams can draw a running back versus linebacker mismatch on passing plays. Second, when overloading to one side using a three-WR grouping, the Rams can cause confusion with the safety lined up closest to the solo wideout opposite of the trio.

According to footballoutsiders.com, the Rams used 11 personnel at an NFC best 73.4% of their plays in 2019. However, injuries to key personnel options put the Rams in a position to run more 12 personnel (one RB, two receivers, two tight ends) on teams during the 2020 campaign.

The Rams have switched to feature 12 personnel on a majority of their snaps in their past two games, almost tripling their usage compared to Weeks 1-12. Rams 12 Personnel Rate Weeks 1-12: 23% (9th)

Weeks 13-14: 59% (1st, only team over 40%)#NEvsLA | #RamsHouse — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 11, 2020

Notable in this personnel grouping: A numbers dive for tight end Tyler Higbee as he was asked to block more. That resulted in Higbee going from 69 receptions in 2019 to 44 last season. Per PFF, Higbee was targeted on 59 passes in 2020 – a decrease from the 86 passes thrown his way the previous season. Meanwhile, former Ram TE Gerald Everett was another who was targeted 59 times on passing plays last season.

But now, with new additions via free agency from the receivers to the signal-caller, the Rams have clearly grown comfortable again in switching back to more trips formations and running 3-and-1 combos.

Shades of 11 Personnel Seen on Biggest Offensive Plays in August

Here’s examples of 11 personnel success the Rams had during the trio of preseason contests.

Against the Denver Broncos, Trishton Jackson is lined up near the line of scrimmage and considered the furthest wideout to the right. Tutu Atwell (lined up opposite by himself) and slot receiver J.J. Koski both run 5-yard curl routes toward the middle before turning to Perkins. Jackson makes this play work off of this: He cuts behind the defenders responsible for Atwell and Koski, plus notices how deep one Broncos safety plays the pass, giving Jackson plenty of real estate to work with seen below.

.@TrishtonJ gets us in the red zone!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/QjfDa9EKQw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 29, 2021

The previous week on this Jacob Harris red zone touchdown, the Rams opt to roll out the one RB, one TE look with the rookie from Central Florida as the lone tight end (Atwell, Koski and Landen Akers represent the three receiving options). Xavier Jones out of the backfield makes this score happen, as he draws in the safety which leaves Harris alone in the end zone.

Looking forward to more of these, @JacobHarris87 🙌pic.twitter.com/C03yHs8yGl — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 22, 2021

Should also add, even the Perkins stiff arm and hurdle against the Chargers came from an 11 personnel look.