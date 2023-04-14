Rams Should Capitalize on Adding Pro Bowl DB With Ties to New Coach

The next time the Los Angeles Rams or any NFL team for that matter can think about a blockbuster trade, it’s either for draft night or on the eve of the event.

Well, the Rams can certainly capitalize on going after one multiple Pro Bowler who requested a trade on the evening of Friday, April 14: Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the five-time Pro Bowl talent wants out of the desert.

Source: #AZCardinals star S Budda Baker has requested a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023

But here’s where the Rams can have some leverage in trying to make the dash for Baker: The franchise has a coach he’s very familiar with from his University of Washington days in Jimmy Lake, the new Rams assistant coach.

Baker & Lake With ‘Purple Reign’

Lake, 46, made his return to the Pacific Northwest after a decade in 2014 when he took the defensive backs coach position (the job he held at UW back in 2004).

And one of the Huskies’ top recruits in 2014? Baker himself, who was a U.S. Army All-American and the state of Washington’s No. 1 overall prospect by 247Sports. Baker was also a late flip to UW — as he was originally committed to the University of Oregon with Lake helping make the switch happen.

The two would go on and deliver their version of “purple reign” near Seattle together.

Baker became an immediate impact freshman in 2014 and earned honorable mention honors in the Pac-12. He went on to start in every game at safety for the Huskies and delivered 80 tackles, 58 solo stops, two tackles behind the line of scrimmage, one interception and seven pass deflections.

Baker’s tackle numbers may have dropped his sophomore year to 49 tackles and 32 solo stops. But he still picked off two passes and broke up nine passes in bettering his true freshman totals. Then in his final campaign with UW, he produced 71 tackles with 49 solo stops and delivered 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He also added three sacks by getting the green light from Lake and company to blitz from his safety spot.

Lake managed to turn Baker into one of his prized NFL DBs. Now, with the Rams needing safety help and Lake now inside the “Rams House,” the very thought of a Lake and Baker reunion has to sound enticing for all parties.

What Would Rams Need to Give up?

Of course, getting Baker won’t be easy. If the Rams make the run, it’s guaranteed they’ll face their version of a Los Angeles traffic jam with other NFL suitors in the same area trying to get to Baker.

It’s also going to more than likely take another “F them picks” approach from Les Snead and the Rams to lure him in. And that could mean surrendering the 36th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as part of a potential packaged deal to bring in Baker. Or, they relinquish their 2024 first rounder to nab him if they want to make a beeline at their division rival safety.

Baker is an ultra-talented defender who is still young at 27. Per Pro Football Reference, Baker has delivered four 100-tackle campaigns. Plus, after not getting an interception in his first three seasons, he’s picked off a combined seven in his last three seasons.

A team needing a safety like the Rams can surely use Baker. That same team also has a man responsible for turning Baker into his own 36th overall pick. Either the Rams can keep that pick and follow this trend mentioned by Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams or work out a deal to pilfer a safety who got taken eight spots ahead of where the Rams had their first selection in the 2017 class.