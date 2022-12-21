Rams Snatch Towering First-Round Caliber Talent in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Pro Football Network predicted two things happening for the Los Angeles Rams in their Saturday, December 17 mock draft: They don’t trade away their second round selection and they use it to get a towering talent with first round potential.

Projected by PFN’s Joe Broback, the Rams select at No. 36 overall: Oklahoma 6-foot-5, 315-pound left tackle Anton Harrison.

“Anton Harrison‘s stock continues to rise thanks to a number of factors. Most importantly, his play down the stretch for Oklahoma. Harrison could sneak into the first round if a team really wants to take him, but the Rams get him on Day 2 in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft,” Broback wrote.

Is Harrison the One to Fix Rams’ Protection Woes?

Harrison declared early for the draft on November 30. Right away, analysts began to believe the Sooners star had day one potential for the draft.

PFN writer Ian Cummings back on October 5 was a believer in Harrison having first round potential — lauding his “excellent length,” “functional athleticism” and displaying “great raw power” when handling defenders.

Regardless of the line rotation, the Rams’ pass blocking became a weak link in 2022 by surrendering 51 sacks through 14 games — meaning the line protection was responsible for surrendering between 3-4 sacks each game.

But here’s the area that will pique the interest of Ram fans hoping Matthew Stafford (or Baker Mayfield if he’s resigned) can stay upright after the ball is snapped in 2023: Harrison was one of the nation’s best at protecting his quarterback. Pro Football Focus gave him an 85.6 pass blocking grade and also revealed that Harrison surrendered just one sack on 446 pass blocking attempts…and that was in a Sooners offense that’s known to be pass-happy in the Big 12.

Anton Harrison #71 LT out of Oklahoma, should he stay declare for the Draft, is shooting up my board. Athletic guy and is a hell of a pass blocker. Good feet, hand usage, the works. Worth monitoring as the draft process kicks off pic.twitter.com/QnFDcYybYI — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) December 12, 2022

And, he doesn’t shy away from turning to violence once the ball is snapped:

The torque! There’s some power Anton Harrison can generate with his upper body pic.twitter.com/IkDuZax4Mc — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) December 12, 2022

Harrison’s hopes for sliding into the first round, though, comes with trying to separate himself from what is expected to be a deep tackle class for 2023. Names like Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State), fellow Buckeyes teammate Dawand Jones, Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) and Broderick Jones (Georgia) were offensive tackles predicted to be taken in the first round by CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on Tuesday, December 20. Harrison’s name was also mentioned in the projected first round pool. But still, a lot can change between December to draft day.

Offensive Line Has to be Highest Priority for Offseason

At 4-10 now, the Rams — from general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay all the way to the rest of the personnel department — are simply using the next three games to establish momentum for next season and find out who’s worth keeping moving forward.

One thing is certain, though, inside the “Rams House:” Changes need to be made along the line of scrimmage on offense.

Injuries turned a Lamborghini-like Rams offense into a vehicle that needed to be taken to the car repair center weekly. But no unit dealt with more changes than the offensive line. Even if the Rams opt to keep some of their 2022 OL options, the team is still likely to use the offseason to add new pieces to reignite the offense in ’23.

That’s where the draft comes into play. And if Harrison does fall into the second round and the Rams go early in day two of the ’23 draft, then the Oklahoma standout becomes a gift pick for a team in need of protection help.