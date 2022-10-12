Blocking Reinforcement on the Way for the Rams Offense: Report

Injuries and inconsistency with blocking have helped place the Los Angeles Rams below the .500 mark.

Many analysts believe that the Rams may need to pivot to free agency or trade, although former NFL general manager Randy Mueller is one who feels snatching someone else from a practice squad could be an option too.

But for a team in desperate need of a blocking facelift, especially given the Rams’ inability to put out a consistent ground attack along with the lapses in protecting Matthew Stafford, help is on the way at the “Rams House”…in the form of a player free from his suspension.

Who Made His Practice Return

With the Rams returning to practice at their Thousand Oaks Cal Lutheran site on Wednesday, October 12, there was a Brycen Hopkins sighting per Gilberto Manzano of the Orange County Register.

TE Brycen Hopkins is back at practice. He finished his 3-game suspension #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 12, 2022

While Hopkins may not be a household name on the Rams, nor is he someone who can slide over to the blindside or line up at guard given his 6-foot-4, 245-pound frame, he comes in during a crucial time for an offense in need of an extra set of blocking hands.

Before his three-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, Hopkins was lauded for his improved blocking skills during 2022 training camp at UC Irvine.

His willingness to pave the way for his fellow running backs and add an extra blocking presence carried over into the preseason, with head coach Sean McVay telling reporters following the Houston Texans contest on August 19.

“I’ve seen improvement,” McVay said. “I think (tight ends coach) Thomas (Brown) has done a great job of continuing to develop the depth of being a well-rounded player. I think he’s got a unique skill set where he’s got the ability to really contribute in the pass game and he’s got enough toughness to absolutely compete as an in-line player.”

Hopkins is Likely Best Remembered for Significant Moment During Super Bowl

Hopkins was coming a long way from not getting mentioned much as a blocker in his draft profile, though nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein did mention how the former Baylor Bear “accelerates into collision with bigger bodies on wham blocks.”

For an offense in need of someone sealing off the edges, the last play of this Super Bowl 56 highlight clip proves the potential Hopkins has as a blocker — as he’s the one who sets the edge in the critical fourth down call on the Cooper Kupp end around that kept the game-winning drive alive:

This team was so special because every player seized their opportunity. TE Brycen Hopkins is yet another great example, on the grandest stage. 47 yards on 4 receptions and critical block on 4th down for Cooper Kupp. Great performance & way to seize the moment @Itsbhop89! pic.twitter.com/8WYQLXAoY0 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) February 15, 2022

Time will tell this week if Hopkins will be inserted in on various packages. But his re-addition could point to the Rams operating out of 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends) alongside Tyler Higbee and Kendall Blanton in the effort of igniting the ground game — which ranks last in total rushing yards at 312 through five games. The Rams may also consider Hopkins as the sixth pass blocker for Stafford to finally alleviate some pressure. Stafford’s sacks have mostly come with no blocking tight end.

Elsewhere, McVay told reporters that he is yet to decide on who starts at left guard or center this week versus the Carolina Panthers (h/t Sarah Barshop of ESPN). However, recently signed Matt Skura and free agent signing from September 14 Oday Aboushi could be in the mix, which could mark their starting debuts with the Rams. Should both be inserted into the starting lineup, they’ll become the 10th and 11th different offensive line starter this season for L.A.