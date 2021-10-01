Rams Twitter Adds to Hype for 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

At 2:06 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 30, the Los Angeles Rams Twitter account posted these five words following the announcement of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show:

“Nuthin’ But an LA Thang,” accompanied with the microphone emoji — signifying that the sounds of L.A. Hip-Hop and multi-platinum artists will be front and center at SoFi Stadium on February 13.

Nuthin' But An LA Thang 🎤 Super Bowl LVI Packages » https://t.co/ruRgbgEfYs https://t.co/3dsn4mVupK pic.twitter.com/P0sIb0KaDT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 30, 2021

L.A. musical legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar will be joining Grammy winning artists Eminem and Mary J. Blige to entertain the halftime audience for the big game, with sponsors Pepsi, Roc Nation and the NFL all making the announcement on Tuesday.

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show marks the first time these five multi-award-winning artists will perform together on stage, exciting music fans worldwide and holding a special significance for the greater Los Angeles community, as they host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Collectively, these artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums,” the release read.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, shared how he’s relishing the opportunity to perform in front of his hometown with the artists he’s collaborated with.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Did Dr. Dre Give it Away During the Rams/Bucs Game?

Before Tuesday’s halftime announcement, Dr. Dre was among the many celebrity guests who watched the Rams take down the defending Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 on Sunday, September 26.

The hitmaker — who has produced albums for three of the performers plus wrote the 2001 hit “Family Affair” for Mary J. Blige — was photographed with a specialized Rams jersey covered with autographs.

But now one has to wonder: Was there perhaps a secret, closed door meeting between Dr. Dre, SoFi Stadium and the Rams before or during the game that helped solidify this announcement?

Reactions Flood for Halftime Announcement

Fans took to social media to share both their exuberance for the announcement and try to make their way to Inglewood for the February event.

One fan is hopeful for this to happen in this tweet.

One cardiac device nurse tweeted out her levels of excitement.

This Rams fan has his sights set on heading to the “City of Champions.”

If the Rams go to the Super Bowl, I need to be there! #RamsHouse 😄💙🐏🏈💛 https://t.co/yHeqoDVvGe — EE (@EEstaris) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, KFI AM 640’s Eric Skylar gave the release a Snoop Dogg dancing Gif.

There was also these series of tweets from ESPN personality Bomani Jones, which included responding to one prediction back in 2019 regarding L.A. hosting the Super Bowl:

Staying with ESPN, Elle Duncan made this prediction for February that involves an L.A. legend who passed away in 2011, but left an imprint with his voice on various hooks.

This #SuperBowlHalftimeShow is gonna highlight YET AGAIN how important Nate Dogg was/is to west coast hip hop and how much he’s missed. pic.twitter.com/29SzIaMvsT — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) September 30, 2021

NFL on Fox won’t have coverage of the game (will be televised on NBC), but they shared their praise via Twitter.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport will likely be on-site for the game when it arrives. But he asked this burning question:

The game will be cool. But can we call this the greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever? Or do we need it to happen first? https://t.co/i5lN4AmP2u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2021

The goal for this halftime extravaganza? Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo Adam Harter explained what the objective is.

“This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” said Harter. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”