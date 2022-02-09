Rams’ Ramsey Sends Message to his Coaches on Key Super Bowl Matchup

Jalen Ramsey knows he’s going against a future NFL star and one who became one of the most un-guardable wide receivers this past season in Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback, though, comes equipped with his own field confidence in taking on the ultra-talented wideout.

And in an interview with three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin on Monday evening, February 7 on the NFL Network, Ramsey revealed that he has already sent a message to his own Ram coaches on the eve of his first-ever Super Bowl.

Ramsey’s Message to the Rams

Irvin, the legendary Dallas Cowboys wideout, asked the hard-nosed journalistic question: How much of those opportunities will we get a chance to watch? You’re Jalen Ramsey, I want to take that dude out the game. Let me get him! Have you done any of that?

And in the confidence and bravado he’s come with throughout his NFL career, Ramsey told “The Playmaker” that he has already sent that message to the Rams: Give me their best guys, including Chase.

“Of course,” Ramsey told Irvin. “I mean, it’s me now. It’s me. I’m going to keep it real. Of course that’s what I’m asking for. That’s what I want. You know, whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. That’s what it’s all about.”

There’s already the belief that Ramsey versus Chase, in the first meeting between the two, will be one that requires popcorn, as noted by the Pro Football Focus Twitter account:

Ramsey Already Aware of Another Bengal Who Spoke

It’s not just Chase, though, who got Ramsey and the Rams’ attention.

Before flying over to Los Angeles for the big game, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd made some bold comments directed toward Ramsey, which is also mentioned in this Heavy on Rams article.

But here’s a sample of what Boyd said on Friday, February 4:

Irvin brought up Boyd’s comments to Ramsey. Did Ramsey see that as Boyd taking a verbal swipe at him and the Rams’ defense? Ramsey’s answer may surprise.

“I didn’t take it as an attack,” Ramsey said while smiling. “They know better than to do that. But they’re right, we’ve got to match up. We’re going to see what’s up. When the pads come on and we get out there under the lights on Sunday, ain’t no more talking. We’re going to have to play. That’s what it’s really about. Just like how he feels his team is going to be ready, I feel like we’re going to be ready as well.”

Who has the Advantage Between Ramsey Versus Chase?

There’s already this analytical graph that favors who will win the solo battle:

Analytics expert Cory Yates already believes that Ramsey has the better athleticism score compared to the Bengals’ rookie sensation. But in Ramsey’s mind, he believes that there’s a strong plan in place on the Rams’ end in going up against Chase and company.

“Whatever the matchup is — whether if it’s me versus Ja’Marr, or Tyler, or Tee (Higgins) or any of our secondary guys versus their guys — I feel like we have a good game plan,” Ramsey said.

One thing is guaranteed, though: Ramsey and Chase will cross paths.

“You going to get that matchup,” Ramsey told Irvin. “You’re going to get those opportunities to see it — and I’m going to be ready for him.”