Projected Rams QB Earns Rave Review From Ex-NFL GM Ahead of Round 1

Brace yourself fans of the Los Angeles Rams: The franchise is being predicted to make a bold trade on day one of the 2023 NFL Draft.

And this bold prediction comes from longtime draft insider and analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN on the morning of Thursday, April 27. He predicts the Rams will trade places with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to take Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee.

On multiple occasions, Hooker has been linked as a possibility for the “Rams House.” But former NFL general manager and Heavy contributor Randy Mueller is a fan of the 25-year-old on the eve of day one of the annual spectacle — ranking him as his fourth best quarterback ahead of the event in Kansas City.

“I like this kid a lot,” Mueller began. “Although not ideal, I would not be discouraged by his age or the injury at the end of the day. It is outweighed, for me, by his calmness in the pocket and his ability to anticipate and see the field.”

Mueller adds that Hooker won’t take long to see the field.

“It may not be until 2024, but somebody in the NFL is getting a starting QB. At the end of the day, I may even take him over the next guy on the list,” Mueller said, with the next guy behind Hooker being Anthony Richardson of Florida, a former No. 1 overall projection.

Why Kiper Believes Hooker is a Better Fit for the Rams

Back to Kiper, analysts like him prepare for blockbuster trades on draft night. While the Rams had a tranquil offseason, day one of the draft could present their best opportunity to pull off a significant move.

“I don’t think it would take that much, although they don’t have a fourth-round pick in this draft. Maybe it would involve No. 36 plus a couple of Day 3 picks, or a third-rounder in next year’s draft,” Kiper predicted. “For the Chiefs, with the top edge rushers off the board, they don’t have to force a pick at No. 31.”

Hence Kiper’s belief Hooker is someone worth moving up for.

“Why not do this if you’re the Rams? [Matthew] Stafford had a rough season in 2022. They could get Hooker’s fifth-year option here, and there is a precedent of teams trading into the final spot in Round 1 (Lamar Jackson in 2018),” Kiper wrote.

Jackson was indeed a final draft pick for his class before emerging as the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player. While Kiper doesn’t have Hooker as a top 50 prospect, he’s a believer the Rams are a prime fit for the Volunteers’ dual-threat.

“As I’ve written before, I’m not as high on Hooker as others are — he’s No. 54 in my rankings — but I do think he’ll land in Round 1. This is a fit I could see happening,” Kiper said.

One More Mock has Rams Moving Higher to Nab Hooker

Kiper is projecting this move on the official day of the draft. Meanwhile, one other draft analyst plugged Hooker to the Rams — but L.A. moving even higher to nab him.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports on Wednesday, April 26 has the Rams swapping with the New York Giants to snatch Hooker at No. 25.

“Matthew Stafford is 35 years old, has battled injuries, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he chose to retire after the 2023 season. Hooker, meanwhile, would likely be firmly in the first-round conversation had he not torn his ACL late in the Vols season,” Wilson said. “He’s well-respected by his coaches and teammates, is a natural leader, and was a legit Heisman candidate before his injury.”

Wilson adds the Rams trade their 36th and 69th pick to the Giants to move up 11 spots.