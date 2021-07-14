Current Rams & NFL Twitter React to Newly Redesigned Throwback Uniforms [LOOK]

The “Threaded with Greatness” theme surely dominated the Los Angeles Rams internet searches on Tuesday, as the rumored alternate throwback uniforms were finally leaked out.

And the new jersey that pays homage to the Rams’ mid-1970s to 1999 look was met with exuberance from fans and given positive reviews by NFL Twitter.

But also in on the praise train? The Ram players who will be wearing the modern throwback look three times this season, beginning first with the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Here’s a look at the social media highlights for the revitalized throwback uniform.

Running Backs Set the Tone for ‘Threaded with Greatness’ Theme

The franchise began the morning by releasing a minute long video featuring running back Cam Akers being given the new uniform courtesy of Rams legend Eric Dickerson, with Dickerson telling the new bell cow running back “Let’s play some football.”

Threaded with Greatness. pic.twitter.com/XHli88m9s0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

Then along came three more Ram superstars rocking the new look, giving fans some new wallpaper.

Next, the 36 second hype video of Ram skill position players busting out the new uniforms.

Honoring the past. Embracing the future. pic.twitter.com/7kX98dCxVb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

Finally, some of the legendary Ram players who got the chance to see the uniform firsthand, with former quarterback Jim Everett wrapping his arms around the new look that’s in a similar shade to the uniform he wore during his L.A. days.

Current Rams Join in on Throwback Fun

Wide receiver Robert Woods wanted a fan reaction to the newly redesigned throwbacks, calling the white, blue and sol (yellow) look “Legendary Threads” with a trophy emoji.

Legendary Threads 🏆 Drop a 🐏 if you like the new look! pic.twitter.com/DumuKarKth — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) July 13, 2021

The Twitter account of his college alma mater USC let it be known online that they approve of the fresh look for the former Trojan wide receiver.

Everett had more online fun by sending this reaction to Woods.

Nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day hopped in on the “Threaded with Greatness” theme by sending out this tweet at 12:25 p.m PT.

Ah ha haaa! You know the vibes! pic.twitter.com/Z7mUJUuAD4 — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) July 13, 2021

Free safety Jordan Fuller, though, likely delivered the intimidating version of the 2021 throwbacks. With little lighting surrounding the second-year safety and his face un-visible, he proclaimed “It’s way darker this time.”

It’s Way Darker This Time. pic.twitter.com/G1vaQOqWxQ — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) July 13, 2021

Outside of players, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff expressed his gratitude toward the fans and past Ram players who helped play a role in making the return of this look possible. Demoff was the one who first hinted at the return of the look during his interview with the “11 Personnel” podcast back in June.

Demoff then returned to the same podcast hosted by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue and Rich Hammond on Tuesday to share more into the designing process of the alternate look.

Finally, here’s what the new Rams quarterback looks like in the threads.

QB1 in the new threads 😍 pic.twitter.com/5cpg7mBS8m — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

NFL Twitter Offers Reactions

You didn’t need to be a Rams fan, Rams legend or current Ram player to offer up a reaction to the throwback online. NFL analysts and other media personalities posted their social media reactions, beginning with Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.

The video is 🔥🔥🔥. The unis are 🔥💯🔥💯🔥💯🔥💯🔥 https://t.co/gkvHrSqT86 — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) July 13, 2021

Sirius XM radio host Pat McAfee, himself a former NFL player, gave a one word reaction to what the Rams now have.

CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso already likes this look better than what the Rams revealed last year.

Way better than the “bone” color last season https://t.co/CtXkZZFqQd — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) July 13, 2021

Lastly, managing editor and writer of The Packers Wire on USA Today Zach Kruse offered this suggestion to the Rams via a tweet.