Robert Woods Explains ‘Defensive Mindset’ When Running WR Routes

Robert Woods is a defensive player in the flesh for the Los Angeles Rams.

Though the nine-year veteran has spent his career establishing himself as a route runner at wide receiver throughout his career, he explained to the “Jim Rome Show” on Thursday, September 2, that he carries a defensive mentality when on the field.

Why? Woods knows on crossing routes, he’s going to feel helmets and shoulder pads after the catch. But Woods goes into a defender’s mode the moment he splits through a defense.

“When I’m coming across the middle, I’m not thinking of the contact. I’m coming across full speed. I would say I have that defensive mindset and I’m not afraid of contact,” Woods said.

Woods Was Once a Defender

Years before becoming a 90-catch threat for the Rams, plus years before he was a Fred Biletnikoff Award nominee at USC, Woods was a ball-hawk in the secondary.

Per MaxPreps, Woods snatched 25 interceptions in a four-year varsity football career at Serra High in Gardena, California. Along with becoming a Parade All-American wide receiver, there was a time he was the one denying wideouts the football.

Those defensive years still come in handy.

“I’d say it’s a little bit of wired (defensively) and a little bit of playing football and developing that skill set,” Woods said in describing how he handles the rugged nature of catching down the middle. “Being able to play football at a young age and play on the defensive side, and being able to initiate the contact (helped).”

The Key To Crossing Routes

It’s not just moonlighting as a cornerback or safety that’s instrumental for Woods on his inside routes. The 29-year-old adds that with middle routes comes having a heightened sense of trust with who is giving you the football.

“You have to have a lot of trust with your quarterback being able to protect you running there,” Woods explained. “Obviously, there are chances you’re going to get hit. But you’re expecting your quarterback to put that ball right on the money to where you’re able to run through and split these defenders. But really, it’s just toughness and trust in expecting your quarterback to put the ball where it’s supposed to be so you can do the rest.

“Our coach said: You’re going to get hit either way. You catch it, you drop it, defenders are going to hit you. But once you catch the ball, you have that reward of making a big play: First down or touchdown, we’re moving the sticks.”

Of the 1,124 snaps Woods took last season, 448 were from the slot according to Pro Football Focus. Woods also racked up 533 of his receiving yards after the catch. Per PFF, Woods is third since 2019 among players with the most YAC yardage.

YAC leaders by position since 2019:

RB – Austin Ekeler: 1,432

TE – Darren Waller: 1,188

WR – Robert Woods: 1,089 pic.twitter.com/yJSrmgyLQa — PFF (@PFF) February 20, 2021

He prides himself on training beyond running an inside fade, slant or other lines in the route tree.

“I train once I catch the ball being able to run and finish,” Woods said. “It’s like a mindset: I’m not done yet once I run my route. I have yards to get and places to go.”

Lastly, he’s seen a catch increase since his arrival to his home region. Woods went from averaging 50.75 catches per season with the Buffalo Bills to skyrocketing to an average of 80.5 receptions per season with the Rams. “Opportunity” was the word Woods used to describe why he’s seen his stat lines improve.

“Being able to showcase my true skills as a receiver. Really, the targets doubled and the stats went right with it,” Woods said. “Really, just coming in this offense that spreads the ball around and lets players be themselves and play free.”

More on Woods’ interview with Rome can be seen below.