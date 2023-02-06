Rams 2022 Rookie Reacts to Earning an Extra $500,000

According to Spotrac, Ronnie Rivers earned $705,000 lining up in the backfield for the Los Angeles Rams — earning the salary as an undrafted rookie free agent signing for the 2022 season.

But now, the Rams running back rookie out of Fresno State just earned himself more than $500,000. And he did it while using his eyes and hands for another reason: Playing poker in Las Vegas.

Rivers took in Caesars Palace with family on Saturday, February 4 and ended up earning $514,837 via Fox 5 Vegas. Rivers then broke his silence on Monday, February 6 about winning the extra money while playing three card poker — which was a succinct yet strong three-word response:

“God is Great,” he posted on Twitter with the praying hands emoji.

God is Great 🙏🏽 https://t.co/72U8jpr42d — Ronnie Rivers (@lilronnie_20) February 6, 2023

Rivers plans to buy a house with the money he won at the poker table.

Rivers Took Advantage of Opportunity With Rams

Rivers may not be a household name on a team with no shortage of star power. However, he immediately won over Sean McVay the moment he got added to the Rams’ roster.

“I think he’s a dynamic playmaker,” McVay said to reporters back on October 14, 2022. “He’s got great contact balance, a good ability to be able to see and be able to navigate through traffic while being able to set up his blockers. He’s got a good feel in the pass game. A lot of that stuff that I’ve seen going back to Fresno or even just looking at him on the field here has been encouraging.”

And Rivers’ journey to the “Rams House” came at the expense of being cut by two other NFC West teams in the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. But he told Heavy back on October 14 just two days before his NFL debut that he stayed on top of his health and work ethic in the event his next NFL opportunity came.

“You never know when you’re going to get that call,” Rivers said. “[For me] just staying on top of everything you’re doing from working out to conditioning so that when you do get that opportunity to be somewhere, you’re ready to go.”

Rivers ended up seeing offensive snaps in the 24-10 home win over the Carolina Panthers — which saw him catch a 14-yard check down pass from Matthew Stafford — and finished with eight carries for 21 yards versus the San Francisco 49ers in the 31-14 loss. Rivers went on to have 25 offensive snaps and 36 plays on special teams.

Teammate of Rivers Elevates Draft Stock in Mobile

Though he went undrafted, Rivers had a record-breaking career in the San Joaquin Valley under Jeff Tedford and momentarily Kalen DeBoer before the latter went off to the University of Washington.

Now, a fellow Bulldog won over numerous spectators and scouts at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener went 12-of-19 for 139 yards and threw a 44-yard touchdown strike in the showcase game in front of NFL personnel in Mobile, Alabama. Haener was even compared to surprising rookie QB starter Brock Purdy by NFL and college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Many who watched Haener throw before and during the game believed he boosted his NFL stock, with ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay calling him a possible Day 2 pick. There’s also the thought of Haener possibly being a QB option for the Rams in the event the team needs depth through the draft.