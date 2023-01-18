Rams’ Sean McVay ‘Would Love to Add’ Past AFC Champ Coach: Insider

Changes within the Los Angeles Rams next coaching staff officially commenced late afternoon on Wednesday, January 18, with Sean McVay parting ways with five members of his staff.

But out of all the departures, it’s one newly opened position on offense that has Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer believing McVay can fill that with a former colleague of his — one who worked with him and once took a team to the Super Bowl 20 years ago: Current Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

“One name I think McVay would love to add would be Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan,” Breer wrote in his mailbag feature. “And I don’t think it’s wild to think that, if the [Mike] LaFleur idea doesn’t work out, McVay could throw the coordinator title at him to try to lure him west.”

The offensive line position becomes one of the more intriguing openings on the 2023 Rams staff after the team parted ways with Kevin Carberry. His unit was plagued with an injury pileup but also protection issues after surrendering an NFC-high 59 sacks this past season.

Callahan’s Background & Ties to McVay

McVay would not only be adding the AFC champion coach of the Oakland Raiders from the 2002 season on his staff, but a past co-worker of his.

When McVay was rising as a offensive coordinator with Washington, Callahan was on the same staff from 2015 to 2016 as the OL coach — which was in McVay’s final two seasons with the franchise.

With Callahan coaching the offensive front five, Washington allowed 27 sacks in the ’15 season then 23 during the ’16 campaign. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in the 2017 season while continuing to coach the trenches.

Callahan then took over head coaching duties on an interim basis after Washington fired Jay Gruden for an 0-5 start in 2019. Callahan got Washington to finish with a 3-8 mark the rest of the way. He has since been with the Browns the last three seasons.

In 2020, Callahan’s line surrendered just 26 sacks during the Browns’ run to the postseason. His 2021 unit, though, allowed 49 sacks including 43 on future Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield. His 2022 group surrendered 44 sacks including 20 on DeShaun Watson for six games.

Yet, as past history points out, Callahan’s blocking teachings have worked well when McVay was in the same building. This could convince McVay to try to pilfer someone he previously worked with and give him a past NFL head coach on his side of the ball.

Who Else Could Appeal to OL Opening?

Outside of offensive coordinator, which is still yet to be officially finalized, the OL coach opening now becomes the second most influential position available on the Rams coaching staff. The next man coaching this unit will get a crew aiming to redeem themselves from their disaster 2022.

If Callahan isn’t the guy, who else could McVay possibly reach out to? Here are some other candidates who could appeal:

Derek Frazier: Currently the assistant offensive line coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, Frazier has helped former McVay assistant Zac Taylor go from surrendering 70 sacks including postseason in 2021 to 45 so far this season (also including the four the unit surrendered in the wild card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens). Frazier, though, is also credited for turning Mekhi Becton of the New York Jets into an All-Rookie performer in 2020 and, during his time at Fresno State, helped turn a young Logan Mankins into an All-American and future first rounder.

Mike Munchak: The 62-year-old Hall of Famer and former NFL head coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2013 once hinted at giving coaching another try in May 2022. Munchak was last seen with the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021. Munchak was not retained by Nathaniel Hackett when Denver named him head coach before firing Hackett after the Rams’ Christmas rout of Denver.

Tim Drevno: Carberry was plucked from the Pac-12 in 2021 when he joined McVay’s staff after being with Stanford. If the seventh-year head coach goes back to the college ranks, Drevno could be the best possibility…and in close proximity at UCLA. Before the Bruins, Drevno spent 2011 to 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers where he helped turn Joe Staley and Mike Iupati into perennial Pro Bowlers. While he’s closing in on a decade away from the league, the Rams could become enticing enough for a possible return.